Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 8 5G Alleged Image Surfaces on Peruvian Certification Platform, Shows “Dare to Leap” Holographic Branding

Realme 8 5G Alleged Image Surfaces on Peruvian Certification Platform, Shows “Dare to Leap” Holographic Branding

The leaked phone that could be the Realme 8 5G, has model number RMX3241

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 6 April 2021 13:14 IST
Realme 8 5G Alleged Image Surfaces on Peruvian Certification Platform, Shows “Dare to Leap” Holographic Branding

Photo Credit: Peru MTC

Realme 8 series in India are confirmed to get 5G variants soon

Highlights
  • Realme 8 5G has model number RMX3241
  • The phone was spotted on BIS, NBTC, and US FCC
  • Realme 8 5G weighs 185 grams

Realme 8 5G image has allegedly been spotted on Peruvian MTC certification platform. The image shows a smartphone with a quad-rear camera setup similar to the one in 4G variant, and “Dare to Leap” branding on a holographic background. The smartphone was previously spotted on multiple other certification websites including the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and US Federal Communications Commission (US FCC). Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that Realme 8 series in India will get 5G variants soon.

As per the image shared on the Peruvian MTC certification platform, which was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, the alleged Realme 8 5G features a Grey-coloured back panel. There is a holographic strip on the right side that has “Dare To Leap” written on it. This is the same design as the Realme 8 4G variant.

Furthermore, the listing also shows that the Realme 8 5G has RMX3241 model number which is the same as the one mentioned on the NBTC site. Apart from this, the same model number is associated with the Realme smartphone in the alleged BIS listing as well as US FCC listing.

The BIS and NBTC listings of the Realme 8 5G do not provide any specifications for Realme 8 5G, however, the FCC listing suggests that the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery, and run Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 on top. As far as dimensions are concerned, this particular phone measures 162.5x74.8x8.5mm and weighs 185 grams. The phone's schematics show the smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 8-series 5G models are expected to have an upgraded list of specifications over the 4G models, however, there is no information on the same. The 4G variant of the Realme 8 debuted with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and standard 128GB storage. It packs a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,500mAh battery.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 8 5G, Realme 8, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm In Maharashtra After New Lockdown Restrictions

Related Stories

Realme 8 5G Alleged Image Surfaces on Peruvian Certification Platform, Shows “Dare to Leap” Holographic Branding
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm in Mumbai
  2. LG Mobile Phone Business Closed Down Worldwide Due to Losses
  3. OnePlus Pay May Launch in India Soon, Trademark Filing Suggests
  4. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  5. Redmi 20X Could Launch in China as a Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  6. Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales on Mobiles, Laptops, More
  7. Realme 8 5G Alleged Image on Peruvian Site Shows Holographic Branding
  8. YuppTV Acquires Digital Broadcasting Rights for IPL 2021
  9. Jio Acquires Airtel’s 800MHz Spectrum in 3 Circles to Bolster LTE Network
  10. Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales and Deals on Mobiles, Laptops, TVs, More
  2. Vivo Nex 5 With Under-Display Selfie Camera Tipped to Debut in Second Half of 2021
  3. Jio Acquires Airtel’s 800MHz Spectrum in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai Circles to Bolster Its 4G LTE Network
  4. Vivo X70 Pro+ Key Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Launch in June
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC May Be Discontinued, Could Be Replaced by Snapdragon 865+ Model
  6. Google Pixel Phones Get April 2021 Security Patch With Fixes in Camera, Connectivity, More: All Details Here
  7. LG Rollable, LG V70 Live Images Leak Hours After Company’s Phone Business Exit
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update in India With Camera, Battery Life Improvements
  9. YuppTV Acquires Digital Broadcasting Rights for IPL 2021 in Close to 100 Countries
  10. Infinix Is Planning to Launch 5G-Enabled Smartphones, Smart TVs in India: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com