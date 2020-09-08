Technology News
Realme 7i Renders Spotted on Indonesian E-Commerce Website, Two Colour Options Tipped

Realme 7i will be launched in Indonesia on September 17, alongside the Realme 7.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 September 2020 11:53 IST
Photo Credit: Lazada

Realme 7i will come in Champagne and Jade colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 7i listed on Lazada e-commerce portal ahead of launch
  • The phone will be launched in Indonesia on September 17
  • Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 7i has been listed on the Indonesian page of e-commerce portal Lazada, showing off the phone's design, colour options, and some of the specifications. The company recently unveiled the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro in India. Realme announced yesterday that it will launch the Realme 7i and the Realme 7 in Indonesia on September 17. The phone, expected to be a successor to the Realme 6i launched in July, is listed with two colour options, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Lazada Indonesia listing shows the alleged Realme 7i with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen, just like the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The listing also offers two colour options to choose from — Champagne and Jade. Additionally, it shows a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme 7i is also listed to come with a 5,000mAh battery and a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

The price for the Realme 7i has not been listed and a placeholder amount has been used instead.

Realme 7i specifications (expected)

Realme 7i is set to launch in Indonesia on September 17 along with the Realme 7. The company has already teased the specifications mentioned in the Lazada listing, but nothing more. However, a recent leak hinted at further specifications, including a 6.5-inch display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution, Snapdragon 662 SoC, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

The quad rear camera setup on the Realme 7i is expected to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors, presumably for portrait and macro shots. The leaked specifications also mention support for 18W fast charging.

As of now, there is no information on when the Realme 7i will come to India, if at all. But, since the Realme 6 series saw the launch of Realme 6i in the country, it is likely that the Realme 7i will also make its way here.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Realme 7i

Realme 7i

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 7i renders, Realme 7i Specifications, Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mulan Under Fire for Filming in Xinjiang, Calls for Boycott Renewed: Reports

