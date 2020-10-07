Realme 7i has been launched in India as the latest entrant in the Realme 7 series that includes the vanilla Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. Realme 7i features a quad rear camera setup, a high refresh rate screen, and an octa-core processor. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. The phone is a toned-down version of the Realme 7 and was originally unveiled in Indonesia earlier in September. Realme 7i was launched alongside several of the company's AIoT products.

Realme 7i price in India, sale date

Realme 7i is priced at Rs. 11,999 in India for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 4GB + 128GB storage variant will be offered at Rs. 12,999. The phone is sold in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue colour options. Realme 7i will go on sale starting October 16 and will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores.

Realme 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme 7i packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.1 lens housed inside a hole-punch cut out.

Realme 7i has up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme 7i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

