Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 7i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 October 2020 13:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 7i has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 7i price in India starts at Rs. 11,999
  • It will go on sale via Flipkart starting October 16
  • Realme 7i comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack

Realme 7i has been launched in India as the latest entrant in the Realme 7 series that includes the vanilla Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. Realme 7i features a quad rear camera setup, a high refresh rate screen, and an octa-core processor. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and two colour options. The phone is a toned-down version of the Realme 7 and was originally unveiled in Indonesia earlier in September. Realme 7i was launched alongside several of the company's AIoT products.

Realme 7i price in India, sale date

Realme 7i is priced at Rs. 11,999 in India for the base 4GB + 64GB variant, whereas the 4GB + 128GB storage variant will be offered at Rs. 12,999. The phone is sold in Fusion Green and Fusion Blue colour options. Realme 7i will go on sale starting October 16 and will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores.

Realme 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme 7i packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, you get a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.1 lens housed inside a hole-punch cut out.

Realme 7i has up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Realme 7i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 7i, Realme 7i price in India, Realme 7i Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Chrome on Android, iOS Will Now Alert You if Your Password Has Been Compromised
Resident Evil Reboot Set for 2021, Casts Marvel, Umbrella Academy, Maze Runner Stars for Origin Story

Related Stories

Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  2. Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Buyers to Pay Security Deposit Starting at Rs. 500: All Details
  3. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  4. iPhone 12 Models' Launch Soon As Apple Sends Invites for October 13 Event
  5. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  7. Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Android TV Models
  8. Flipkart Teases Discounted Price of Xbox Series S Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo V20 Specifications Detailed Fully Ahead of Launch in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2 Launched in India
  2. Redmi Earbuds 2c, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC Expected to Launch on December 1
  4. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. TikTok Ban: US Judge to Hold November 4 Hearing on Government Action
  6. Facebook, Instagram Ban QAnon Conspiracy-Linked Accounts
  7. Google Pixel 4a Gets October 2020 Android Security Update With Fixes for Auto-Brightness, Touch Sensitivity
  8. D2H Introduces New Service Plan for One-Year Set-Top Box Warranty, Priced at Rs. 117
  9. Resident Evil Reboot Set for 2021, Casts Marvel, Umbrella Academy, Maze Runner Stars for Origin Story
  10. Chrome on Android, iOS Will Now Alert You if Your Password Has Been Compromised
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com