Realme 7i has been launched in Indonesia alongside the Realme 7. The Realme 7i has a similar front panel design with slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It also comes with a quad rear camera setup but in a different layout than the Realme 7. The phone is backed by a large battery and has a high refresh rate screen as well. The Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core CPU and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Realme 7i price

The Realme 7i is priced at IDR 3,199,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in two colour options, namely, Aurora Green and Polar Blue. The Realme 7i will go on its first flash sale on September 18 in Indonesia via Realme.com, Lazada, and Akulaku. Open sales will start from September 19 across Indonesia.

As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Realme 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7i runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme 7i packs a quad rear camera setup and the sensors are arranged in an L-shape within the rectangular camera module. It includes a 644-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixle macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 Sensor with an f/2.1 lens, housed in the hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Realme 7i comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via mcroSD card. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard the Realme 7i include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyro-meter sensor, and a magnetic induction sensor. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery into the Realme 7i with support for 18W fast charging. The fast charger is included in the box. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.