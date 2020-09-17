Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 7i comes in a single 8GB + 128GB variant and is available in two colour options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 September 2020 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 7i packs a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 7i launched in Indonesia for IDR 3,199,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800)
  • Realme 7i is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC
  • It has a 90Hz refresh rate screen

Realme 7i has been launched in Indonesia alongside the Realme 7. The Realme 7i has a similar front panel design with slim bezels and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It also comes with a quad rear camera setup but in a different layout than the Realme 7. The phone is backed by a large battery and has a high refresh rate screen as well. The Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core CPU and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Realme 7i price

The Realme 7i is priced at IDR 3,199,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in two colour options, namely, Aurora Green and Polar Blue. The Realme 7i will go on its first flash sale on September 18 in Indonesia via Realme.com, Lazada, and Akulaku. Open sales will start from September 19 across Indonesia.

As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Realme 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7i runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme 7i packs a quad rear camera setup and the sensors are arranged in an L-shape within the rectangular camera module. It includes a 644-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly, a 2-megapixle macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 Sensor with an f/2.1 lens, housed in the hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Realme 7i comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via mcroSD card. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard the Realme 7i include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyro-meter sensor, and a magnetic induction sensor. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery into the Realme 7i with support for 18W fast charging. The fast charger is included in the box. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 7i, Realme 7i price, Realme 7i Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Temporarily Slashed By Rs. 9,000 For a Week: Everything You Need to Know

Related Stories

Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  2. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  3. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. GoPro Hero 9 Black Launched With 5K Video Recording, Front Colour Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Temporarily Slashed By Rs. 9,000 For a Week
  7. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  8. Poco X3 India Launch Set for September 22: All Details
  9. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  10. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y20 Gets 6GB + 64GB Variant and New Purist Blue Colour: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Google Play Store Rules Updated to Ban Stalkerware Apps That Track Others Without Consent
  3. PS5 Size, Weight Revealed: Here’s How It Compares to Xbox Series X
  4. Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Temporarily Slashed By Rs. 9,000 For a Week: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Facebook Plans Ray-Ban Smart Glasses as It Eyes AR
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 to Pack 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup: Report
  9. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
  10. iOS 14 Accelerated Rollout Threatens App Glitches, Frustrates Apple Developers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com