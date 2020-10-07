Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 7i Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 7i Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 7i is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC and may come in a single 8GB RAM variant.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 October 2020 06:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 7i Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 7i has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 7i launching in India today
  • Realme 7i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone has a 90Hz refresh rate display

Realme 7i will launch in India today, October 7, via a livestream on the company's social media channels. The phone joins the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro that were launched in the country early last month. The Realme 7i has already debuted in the Indonesian market with a single RAM and storage configuration. However, India pricing and availability will be shared at today's launch. Additionally, Realme will be showing off a bunch of different products alongside the Realme 7i including an SLED TV, electronic toothbrush, a smart cam, soundbar, and a power bank.

Realme 7i India launch: How to watch live stream, expected price

The Realme 7i is scheduled to launch in the country today at 12:30pm. The phone will be unveiled through a virtual event that will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels. In addition to the smartphone, the company will also unveil its 55-inch SLED 4K TV, electronic toothbrush, a smart cam, soundbar, and a power bank.

The pricing for the Realme 7i has not been shared yet. The phone was launched in Indonesia for IDR 3,199,000 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colour options.

Realme 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 7i packs a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor with an f/2.1 lens.

The Realme 7i has 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 7i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, it measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

Further, the company will launch its Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Realme Smart Cam 360, Realme 100W Soundbar, Realme 20,000mAh Power Bank 2, and the 55-inch SLED 4K TV.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 7i, Realme 7i expected price, Realme 7i specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Says Testing How Misinformation Labels Can Be More Obvious, Direct
Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Models With Onkyo Soundbar, Pricing Starts at Rs. 12,999

Related Stories

Realme 7i Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  2. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications
  3. iPhone 12 Models' Launch Soon As Apple Sends Invites for October 13 Event
  4. Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Android TV Models
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
  6. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro Phones to Launch in India on October 15
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC Launched in India
  8. Flipkart Teases Discounted Price of Xbox Series S Ahead of Launch
  9. Mi Watch Revolve First Impressions
  10. Infinix Hot 10 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 7i Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Event Invite for October 13 Points to iPhone 12 Models' Launch
  3. Xbox Series S to Get a Discount in India, Flipkart Teases Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Vivo V20 to Launch in India on October 13, Will Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000
  5. Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS Earbuds With 18-Hour Playback, LED Lights Launched in India
  6. Nokia Smart TV Range Adds 6 New Models With Onkyo Soundbar, Pricing Starts at Rs. 12,999
  7. Twitter Says Testing How Misinformation Labels Can Be More Obvious, Direct
  8. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications; to Feature 9-Day Battery Life, 60+ Sports Modes
  9. 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded for Black Hole Discoveries
  10. The Peripheral: Chloë Grace Moretz Cast as Lead of Amazon Prime Video Sci-Fi Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com