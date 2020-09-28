Realme 7i is expected to be revealed soon as the company's India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth teases the arrival of a Realme 7 series phone on Twitter. The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro were launched in India at the beginning of this month and the Realme 7i debuted in the Indonesian market a couple weeks ago. Now, Sheth has teased a new entrant in the Realme 7 series and it could be the Realme 7i. While the tweet shows a phone with a quad rear camera setup, no other details have been announced around the upcoming smartphone. The Realme 7i has also started appearing on the support page of the company's India website, hinting at an imminent launch.

Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted that “something new and exciting” is coming up and more will be revealed soon on the next episode of the ongoing Realme community Q&A series Ask Madhav. The image shared in the tweet shows the back of a phone that appears to be the Realme 7i in its Aurora Green variant, as suggested by its quad rear camera setup.

Guys, we have something new and exciting coming up with eyes so sharp that your lives will become inevitably cooler!

Will reveal more about it soon. Stay tuned for the next episode of #AskMadhav.#LeapToNextGen pic.twitter.com/BZ3uHxCRk5 — Madhav Faster7 (@MadhavSheth1) September 26, 2020

The tweet does not include any information about the phone but from the Indonesian launch, we know pretty much all there is about the Realme 7i, except the Indian pricing.

Additionally, the Realme 7i has also started appearing on the company's India support page. Gadgets 360 independently verified that the Realme 7i has been listed under the Model sub-category on the search page. However, the page hasn't been populated with any search results or further details as of yet.

All of this seems to hint at an imminent launch of the Realme 7i in India.

Realme 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7i runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

Speaking of optics, the Realme 7i packs a quad rear camera setup and the sensors are arranged in an L-shape placed within the rectangular camera module. It includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 Sensor with an f/2.1 lens, housed in the hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

The Realme 7i comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone is offered in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colour options.

