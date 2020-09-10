Technology News
Realme 7i Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 662 SoC Ahead of Launch

Realme 7i is set to launch in Indonesia on September 17.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 September 2020 13:23 IST
Photo Credit: Lazada

Realme 7i is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 7i is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ hole-punch display
  • The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme 7i is reported to have quad rear cameras

Realme 7i is all set to go official on September 17. The phone's key specifications and renders have leaked online ahead of its launch, and now the handset has been allegedly spotted on Geekbench with further details. The Realme 7i will sit alongside the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro launched in India last week. The Realme 7i is set to debut in Indonesia and there is no clarity on whether it will be introduced in the Indian market or not.

A Realme phone with model number RMX2103 was spotted on Geekbench. Tipster Venkatesh Babu.G suggests that the model is the upcoming Realme 7i. The phone is listed to run on Android 10 and pack 8GB of RAM. The handset is said to pack a Bengal processor which is a codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The base frequency is listed to be at 1.8GHz. It achieved scores of 1,516 in single-core tests and 5,420 in the multi-core segment.

Realme 7i design, specifications (expected)

Previously leaked renders of the Realme 7i suggest a hole-punch display placed on the top left edge of the screen. The phone is seen sporting a quad camera setup on the back with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is expected to launch in two colour options – Champagne and Jade.

The Realme 7i is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch HD (720x1,600 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The quad rear camera setup is expected to include a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel sensors. The handset is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Realme 7i is likely the successor of the Realme 6i launched earlier this year. The Realme 6i was introduced in the Indian market, so the successor may also receive the same treatment. Realme hasn't made any official announcement regarding the Realme 7i launch in India.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 7i

Realme 7i

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme 7i, Realme 7i Specifications, Realme, Geekbench
