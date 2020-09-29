Realme 7i is set to launch in India on October 7, the company revealed through a dedicated page on its website. The Realme phone was initially launched in Indonesia as a tweaked version of the Realme 7. Alongside the Realme 7i, the Chinese company is set to unveil a series of connected devices under its “UNI Smart AIOT ecosystem” as well as the recently teased SLED 4K TV in 55-inch size. Moreover, the Realme India website suggests the launch of a special edition Realme 7 Pro that would come with “Sun Kissed Leather” finish — alongside the Realme 7i.

The Realme 7i India launch is scheduled for 12:30pm on October 7, as per the details available through the dedicated webpage on the Realme India site. The event will be streamed live through the Realme India social media channels. In addition to the Realme 7i, the company will unveil its connected devices and the 55-inch SLED 4K TV that was teased last week.

According to an invite shared by Realme, the new connected devices by Realme seem to include the Realme Buds Air Pro truly wireless (TWS) earbuds that were unveiled at IFA 2020 and the rumoured Realme Watch S Pro smartwatch. The company also seems to launch its new wired earbuds, electric toothbrush, and a power bank at the event.

Realme India invite suggests launch of multiple connected devices on October 7

Realme 7i price in India (expected)

Realme 7i price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to be in line with what was announced in Indonesia earlier this month. The phone debuted in the country at IDR 3,199,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the sole, 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It came in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colour options.

Realme 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.1 lens on top.

In terms of storage, the Realme 7i has 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, it measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

