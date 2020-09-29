Technology News
Realme 7i Set to Launch in India on October 7, 55-Inch SLED 4K TV and Realme Watch S Pro Expected as Well

Realme 7 Pro special edition with “Sun Kissed Leather” finish will be launched on the day as well.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 September 2020 14:02 IST
Realme 7i Set to Launch in India on October 7, 55-Inch SLED 4K TV and Realme Watch S Pro Expected as Well

Realme 7i debuted in Indonesia earlier this month as a tweaked version of Realme 7

Highlights
  • Realme 7i carries a price tag of IDR 3,199,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800)
  • Realme Watch S Pro is likely to debut at the October 7 launch
  • Realme Buds Air Pro are also expected to arrive at the virtual event

Realme 7i is set to launch in India on October 7, the company revealed through a dedicated page on its website. The Realme phone was initially launched in Indonesia as a tweaked version of the Realme 7. Alongside the Realme 7i, the Chinese company is set to unveil a series of connected devices under its “UNI Smart AIOT ecosystem” as well as the recently teased SLED 4K TV in 55-inch size. Moreover, the Realme India website suggests the launch of a special edition Realme 7 Pro that would come with “Sun Kissed Leather” finish — alongside the Realme 7i.

Realme 7i India launch date details

The Realme 7i India launch is scheduled for 12:30pm on October 7, as per the details available through the dedicated webpage on the Realme India site. The event will be streamed live through the Realme India social media channels. In addition to the Realme 7i, the company will unveil its connected devices and the 55-inch SLED 4K TV that was teased last week.

According to an invite shared by Realme, the new connected devices by Realme seem to include the Realme Buds Air Pro truly wireless (TWS) earbuds that were unveiled at IFA 2020 and the rumoured Realme Watch S Pro smartwatch. The company also seems to launch its new wired earbuds, electric toothbrush, and a power bank at the event.

realme india october 7 launch event invite Realme India

Realme India invite suggests launch of multiple connected devices on October 7

 

Realme 7i price in India (expected)

Realme 7i price in India is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to be in line with what was announced in Indonesia earlier this month. The phone debuted in the country at IDR 3,199,000 (roughly Rs. 15,800) for the sole, 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It came in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colour options.

Realme 7i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.1 lens on top.

In terms of storage, the Realme 7i has 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 7i packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, it measures 164.1x75.5x8.9mm and weighs 188 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
    
