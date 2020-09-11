Technology News
loading

Realme 7 OTA Update Brings August 2020 Security Patch, Camera Improvements, More

The firmware version for the latest Realme 7 update is RMX2151_11_A.43.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 September 2020 11:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 7 OTA Update Brings August 2020 Security Patch, Camera Improvements, More

Realme 7 was launched in India earlier this month

Highlights
  • Realme 7 update brings optimised touch control experience
  • The update improves the fingerprint unlock speed as well
  • Realme 7 update is 306MB in size, is rolling out over the air

Realme 7 is receiving an OTA update and it brings along the August 2020 Android security patch. The changelog confirms that the update also brings several camera improvements and introduces Amazon Alexa support as well. Realme has also optimised the touch control experience and the fingerprint unlock speed with this new update. The Realme 7 was launched in India earlier this month and the phone comes with a Helio G95 SoC. It has a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera.

The firmware version for the latest Realme 7 update is RMX2151_11_A.43. The update is rolling out to Indian users over the air and its size is listed to be at 306MB. Users can check for the update manually in Settings if they haven't already received a notification. Gadgets 360 can confirm the update us rolling out, having received the update on a review unit. The changelog posted by the company suggests that the Realme 7 update comes with the latest August 2020 Android security patch. It brings camera optimisations like a new dedicated 64-megapixel professional mode, improved quality of the rear cameras, and improved quality of backlight shooting outdoors. The update also optimises the noise in night mode.

realme 7 update gadgets 360 1 Realme 7

Realme 7 new update is 306MB in size

The Realme 7 update also optimises the charging speed and adds decimal point feature display for fast charging animation. As mentioned, support for Amazon Alexa has also been added, although users will need to download Alexa from the Google Play store first. The update brings an optimised touch control experience, optimised game experience of rules of survival and even improves the fingerprint unlock speed.

This new Realme 7 phone is up for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com. Its next sale will be held on September 17 at 12pm (noon). The phone is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White colour options. It is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 7

Realme 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Excellent battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent main camera
  • Bad
  • Heavy and thick
  • Video quality could be better
Read detailed Realme 7 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 7, Realme 7 Update, Realme, August 2020 Patch
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Prince of Persia Remake From India, Scott Pilgrim Re-Release, and More at Ubisoft Forward

Related Stories

Realme 7 OTA Update Brings August 2020 Security Patch, Camera Improvements, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  3. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  4. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  5. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  6. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  8. Toshiba Smart TV Range to Launch in India on September 18
  9. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 49 Recharge Plan With 2GB Data, 28 Days Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play May Allow Users to Share Apps, Games With Others
  2. Apple One Subscription Bundles Spotted in Apple Music App Code: Report
  3. Reliance Denies Plans to Sell $20-Billion Retail Arm Stake to Rival Amazon
  4. Realme 7 OTA Update Brings August 2020 Security Patch, Camera Improvements, More
  5. Prince of Persia Remake From India, Scott Pilgrim Re-Release, and More at Ubisoft Forward
  6. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, Over 100 Sports Modes, SpO2 Monitoring Launched
  7. Twitter Expands Misinformation Rules Ahead of US Election
  8. Android 11 (Go Edition) Arrives, With 20 Percent Faster App Launch Experience
  9. Reliance Said to Approach Jio Platforms Backers to Invest in Retail Arm
  10. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com