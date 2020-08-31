Realme 7 has allegedly been spotted in an unboxing video that has since been taken down. Screenshots from the video were captured by a tipster and shared on Twitter, showing an 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone in a blue-ish colour. The retail box of the phone has some specifications for the Realme 7 as well. The company will unveil the Realme 7 series, including the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro, on September 3 in India and almost every specification of the two phones has been leaked.

Realme 7 design (expected)

As per the alleged screenshots from the unboxing video shared by tipster Yogesh on Twitter, the Realme 7 retail box and the phone itself have been outed. Talking about the phone, the Realme 7 can be seen in a blue-ish colour variant with a quad rear camera setup aligned vertically. The Realme branding is present on the bottom of the back panel. There is a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera on the top left corner of the screen as well as relatively thick bezels all around.

The phone uses a triple card configuration for two SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone is running on Android 10, according to the ‘About phone' page as seen in one of the screenshots.

Realme 7 specifications (expected)

Coming to the retail box, it shows the key specifications of the Realme 7. The phone is listed with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 90Hz refresh rate screen, 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

These specifications fall in line with what has been previously leaked. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared the same specifications a few days ago, claiming there will be two configurations of the phone, one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In terms of cameras, the Realme 7 is said to come with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme 7 is said to come with a 16-megapixel sensor that has an f/2.0 lens.

Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will be launched in India on Thursday, September 3 at 12:30pm.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.