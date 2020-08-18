Technology News
Realme 7 Teased to Be Unveiled Soon, New Leak Tips September 1 Launch Event

Realme is tipped to launch two devices in the future with 65W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 August 2020 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xu Qi Chase

Realme is reported to launch new products on September 1

Highlights
  • Realme 7 will be the successor of the Realme 6 launched earlier this year
  • There is speculated to be a Realme 7 Pro variant in the offing
  • Realme 7 series may pack a 4,300mAh and 4,500mAh battery

Realme 7 is teased to be unveiled soon. The company's chief marketing officer Xu Qi Chase took to Weibo to tease the probable announcement of the Realme 7. The new device looks to be a successor of the Realme 6 launched earlier this year. A separate leak suggests that Realme may host an event in China on September 1, when it may officially launch the Realme 7. There's no confirmation from Realme regarding the launch date.

Chase shared a photo of a soda can with the number seven written on it, hinting at the arrival of the new series. He didn't share any further details of the device. Now that the teasers have started to pour in, more details are expected to be shared in the near future.

A separate leak on Weibo hints that three companies — Honor, ZTE, and Realme — may launch new products on September 1. If this turns out to be true, Realme may introduce the Realme 7 on the date.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Realme will launch the Realme 7 series. It may well be teasing the arrival of a completely new series, such as the Realme X7 series. Realme is expected to offer more clarity in the future.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has separately leaked that Realme is looking to launch two phones in the future. Both these devices are rumoured to be lightweight and have long battery life. One of the Realme devices is expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging while the other is reported to pack a 4,500mAh battery with the same 65W fast charging. Both the devices are expected to weigh less than 200 grams and may be close to 8mm thin.

These two devices that the tipster talks about could be the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. Of course, this is pure conjecture once again, and full clarity can only be attained once Realme shares something more in an official capacity.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 7, Realme 7 Specifications, Realme 7 Pro, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Co-Op Mode Coming to PS4 This Fall as a Free Update
The Boys Season 3 Casts Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

