Realme 7 is teased to be unveiled soon. The company's chief marketing officer Xu Qi Chase took to Weibo to tease the probable announcement of the Realme 7. The new device looks to be a successor of the Realme 6 launched earlier this year. A separate leak suggests that Realme may host an event in China on September 1, when it may officially launch the Realme 7. There's no confirmation from Realme regarding the launch date.

Chase shared a photo of a soda can with the number seven written on it, hinting at the arrival of the new series. He didn't share any further details of the device. Now that the teasers have started to pour in, more details are expected to be shared in the near future.

A separate leak on Weibo hints that three companies — Honor, ZTE, and Realme — may launch new products on September 1. If this turns out to be true, Realme may introduce the Realme 7 on the date.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Realme will launch the Realme 7 series. It may well be teasing the arrival of a completely new series, such as the Realme X7 series. Realme is expected to offer more clarity in the future.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has separately leaked that Realme is looking to launch two phones in the future. Both these devices are rumoured to be lightweight and have long battery life. One of the Realme devices is expected to pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging while the other is reported to pack a 4,500mAh battery with the same 65W fast charging. Both the devices are expected to weigh less than 200 grams and may be close to 8mm thin.

These two devices that the tipster talks about could be the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. Of course, this is pure conjecture once again, and full clarity can only be attained once Realme shares something more in an official capacity.

