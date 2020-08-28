Realme 7 specifications have been leaked ahead of its India launch on September 3. The Realme 7 series includes the vanilla Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. The specifications for the Realme 7 Pro were leaked on Thursday, and the same tipster has also shared the specifications for the Realme 7. The phone is said to be powered by the Helio G95 SoC, sport a quad rear camera setup, and have 30W fast charging support. It should be noted that Realme has not shared any specifications for the Realme 7 series, other than support for 65W fast charging.

Realme 7 specifications (rumoured)

Known tipster Mukul Sharma, who leaked the specifications for the Realme 7 Pro, shared key specifications for the Realme 7 as well. The phone is said to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The Realme 7 may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 and have two RAM and storage configurations, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB.

For photos and videos, the Realme 7 is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme 7 is said to come with a 16-megapixel sensor that has an f/2.0 lens.

According to the tweet, the phone will have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Lastly, the Realme 7 is said to measure 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weigh 196.5 grams. There may be a side mounted fingerprint scanner on the phone.

Interestingly, the Realme 7 seems to have a slightly larger display than the Realme 7 Pro's 6.4 inches. It also sports a larger battery at 5,000mAh compared to the 4,500mAh in the Pro variant, though, the 65W charging speed seems to be exclusive to the Realme 7 Pro. The rear cameras on the two phones appear to be the same, but the front camera on the vanilla variant is toned down. And of course, the main difference is in the processors with the Realme 7 Pro having a Snapdragon 720G and the Realme 7 having the MediaTek Helio G95.

Both the phones will be announced in India on September 3.

