Realme 7 is set to go on sale in India today for the first time. The smartphone was launched alongside the Realme 7 Pro last week. It comes with quad rear cameras as well as features a hole-punch display design. The Realme 7 also includes up to 8GB of RAM. The phone is designed to be the successor to the Realme 6 that was launched by the Chinese company in March. Just like its predecessor, the Realme 7 carries a 90Hz display and includes 30W fast charging. The new phone, however, offers an upgraded photography experience and an enhanced performance.

Realme 7 price in India, sale details

Realme 7 price in India is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB option comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone flaunts Mist Blue and Mist White colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase at 12pm (noon) through Flipkart and Realme.com.

The Realme 7 was launched last week, alongside the Realme 7 Pro that will be available through an initial sale on September 14.

Realme 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 7 comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens that has an FoV of 79.3 degrees.

The Realme 7 offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and it supports storage expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

