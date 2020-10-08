Realme 7 is all set to go on sale again today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone was launched last month, and is available in 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants. Key features of the Realme 7 include a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It is available in two colour options and features a hole-punch display design.

Realme 7 price in India, availability

Realme 7 will be available for purchase from 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme 7 price is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant option is priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White colours.

Sale options for Realme 7 on Flipkart include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent off on purchase of select fashion during the Big Billion Days Sale 2020, and no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667 a month. Sale offers for the phone on Realme.com include SuperCash worth Rs. 500 through MobiKwik.

Realme 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the Realme 7 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has up to 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD through a dedicated slot.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 7 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. In the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 7 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

