Realme 7 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 October 2020 07:25 IST
Realme 7 packs a large 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme 7 has a quad rear camera setup
  • It is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White colour options
  • Realme 7 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC

Realme 7 is all set to go on sale again today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone was launched last month, and is available in 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants. Key features of the Realme 7 include a quad rear camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. It is available in two colour options and features a hole-punch display design.

Realme 7 price in India, availability

Realme 7 will be available for purchase from 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme 7 price is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant option is priced at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White colours.

Sale options for Realme 7 on Flipkart include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent off on purchase of select fashion during the Big Billion Days Sale 2020, and no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667 a month. Sale offers for the phone on Realme.com include SuperCash worth Rs. 500 through MobiKwik.

Realme 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the Realme 7 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has up to 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD through a dedicated slot.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme 7 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. In the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 7 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 7

Realme 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Excellent battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent main camera
  • Bad
  • Heavy and thick
  • Video quality could be better
Read detailed Realme 7 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
