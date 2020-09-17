Realme 7 will go on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone was launched last week along with Realme 7 Pro, and is offered in two colour options. Key features of Realme 7 include a quad rear camera setup, up to 30W fast charging, and octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone is available in 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants.

Realme 7 price in India, sale details

Realme 7 will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12pm (noon) today. The phone is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White colour options. Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB + 128GB storage variant option is priced at Rs. 16,999.

Sale options for Realme 7 on Flipkart include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, two years of Discovery Plus Premium subscription at Rs. 299, and no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667 a month. Sale offers for the phone on Realme.com include SuperCash worth Rs. 500 through MobiKwik.

Realme 7 specifications

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Realme 7 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and it supports storage expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme 7 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Realme 7 has a 17-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 7 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The smartphone also has with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.