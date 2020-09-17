Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 7 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme 7 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage variant.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 17 September 2020 06:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 7 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme 7 comes with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup
  • It is available in two storage variants
  • Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999

Realme 7 will go on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone was launched last week along with Realme 7 Pro, and is offered in two colour options. Key features of Realme 7 include a quad rear camera setup, up to 30W fast charging, and octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The phone is available in 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants.

Realme 7 price in India, sale details

Realme 7 will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com at 12pm (noon) today. The phone is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White colour options. Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB + 128GB storage variant option is priced at Rs. 16,999.

Sale options for Realme 7 on Flipkart include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, two years of Discovery Plus Premium subscription at Rs. 299, and no cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667 a month. Sale offers for the phone on Realme.com include SuperCash worth Rs. 500 through MobiKwik.

Realme 7 specifications

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Realme 7 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage and it supports storage expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

In terms of optics, the Realme 7 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Realme 7 has a 17-megapixel front camera.

The Realme 7 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. The smartphone also has with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 7

Realme 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Excellent battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent main camera
  • Bad
  • Heavy and thick
  • Video quality could be better
Read detailed Realme 7 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
iOS 14, iPadOS 14: How to Download and Install Right Now

Related Stories

Realme 7 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  2. How to Change Default Web Browser, Email Apps in iOS 14
  3. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  4. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  5. How to Watch the PS5 Showcase Event Live
  6. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  7. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  8. Mi Smart Band 5 Set to Launch in India on September 29
  9. GoPro Hero 9 Black Launched With 5K Video Recording, Front Colour Display
  10. Poco X3 India Launch Set for September 22: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme 7 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications
  3. PS5 Games Will Cost Up to $70, as Everyone Feared
  4. Hogwarts Legacy: Harry Potter Game Takes You to 19th-Century Hogwarts
  5. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  6. Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gameplay Trailer Has Spider-Man: Homecoming Vibes
  7. PS5 Showcase Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
  8. GoPro Hero 9 Black Launched With 23.6-Megapixel Sensor, 5K Video Recording, Front Colour Display and More
  9. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Functionality, Priced Starting at Rs. 2,995
  10. Amazon Pay to Sell Google Play Recharge Codes, Currently Live for Select Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com