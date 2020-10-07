Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition has been launched in India as a new offering by the smartphone company. This new model was introduced alongside the Realme 7i today and it has a unique vegan micrograin leather finish at the back with orange and white tinges. The material used for the back is said to be eco-friendly, durable, and have a soft touch feel. The vegan micrograin leather used on the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition is just 0.4mm thin.

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition price in India, sale

Interestingly, the price of the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition is same as the Mirror Blue and Mirror White models that were launched last month. It comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition will go on sale in India on October 16. The phone will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores as well.

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition specifications

Apart from the change in back panel design, Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition offers identical specifications as the other colour models of the phone. Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage as a standard. The built-in storage is also expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Optics include a quad rear camera setup on the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.