Technology News
loading

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition has a unique vegan micrograin leather finish at the back with orange and white tinges.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 October 2020 16:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition will go on sale on October 16

Highlights
  • New Realme 7 Pro model will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com
  • Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition will also go on sale offline
  • The new model sits alongside Mirror Blue and Mirror White options

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition has been launched in India as a new offering by the smartphone company. This new model was introduced alongside the Realme 7i today and it has a unique vegan micrograin leather finish at the back with orange and white tinges. The material used for the back is said to be eco-friendly, durable, and have a soft touch feel. The vegan micrograin leather used on the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition is just 0.4mm thin.

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition price in India, sale

Interestingly, the price of the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition is same as the Mirror Blue and Mirror White models that were launched last month. It comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition will go on sale in India on October 16. The phone will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores as well.

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition specifications

Apart from the change in back panel design, Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition offers identical specifications as the other colour models of the phone. Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage as a standard. The built-in storage is also expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Optics include a quad rear camera setup on the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Connectivity options on the Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition, Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Price in India, Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Specifications, Realme 7 Pro, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 12 Launch Likely for October 13, Here’s Everything We Know So Far
Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Postpaid Plus Plan Buyers to Pay Security Deposit Starting at Rs. 500: All Details
  2. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones Launched in India
  3. iPhone 12 Models' Launch Soon As Apple Sends Invites for October 13 Event
  4. Redmi Earbuds 2c, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  6. Airtel Offering Amazon Prime Benefit on Base-Level Broadband Plans: Report
  7. Amazfit Bip U Gets Listed on Amazon With Full Specifications
  8. Realme Smart SLED TV 55-Inch Debuts With Quad-Core SoC, 4K Resolution
  9. D2H Introduces New One Year Box Service Plan, Priced at Rs. 117
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale to Begin October 17
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Spotted Testing Dedicated Button for Shorts on Android, iOS: Report
  2. Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. iPhone 12 Launch Likely for October 13, Here’s Everything We Know So Far
  4. Samsung’s ‘Home, Festive Home’ Offers Include Free Smartphones With Select Televisions
  5. G Suite Rebranded as Google Workspace, Integrates Productivity Apps
  6. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic Teased to Launch in India Soon
  7. Dell Slim Soundbar SB521A With 3.6W of Power, Small and Lightweight Design Launched in India
  8. Realme Smart SLED TV 55-Inch With ‘Bezel-Less’ Design Launched, Realme 100W Soundbar Debuts as Well
  9. Realme Buds Air Pro, Buds Wireless Pro Earphones with Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  10. Amazon India Launches Train Ticket Booking Service in Partnership With IRCTC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com