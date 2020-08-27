Technology News
Realme 7 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped

Realme 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 August 2020 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Realme 7 Pro has been confirmed to feature 65W fast charging

  • Realme 7 Pro will be launched in India on September 3
  • The pricing and availability is currently unknown
  • Realme 7 Pro is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery

Realme 7 series will be launched in India on September 3, but it looks like the specifications for the Realme 7 Pro have already leaked. A known tipster shared key specifications of the Realme 7 Pro on Twitter, claiming that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC and come with a 4,500mAh battery. The brand has confirmed the presence of 65W fast charging support and now, it seems like only the rear design and pricing are left out.

Realme 7 Pro specifications (rumoured)

As per the tweet by known tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme 7 Pro will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. There is a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera, as seen in the official invite for the launch event. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC and come in two configurations, namely 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 7 Pro is said to come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel IMX682 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens that has a 119-degree field of view (FoV), a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor, and lastly, a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the Realme 7 Pro may feature a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 85-degree FoV.

The tipster mentions that the phone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for, as we already know, 65W fast charging. The Realme 7 Pro is said to offer dual stereo speakers and its dimensions are 160.9x74.3x8.7mm. The phone may weigh 182 grams.

As of now, the specifications of the Realme 7 still remain a mystery. It is unclear if the vanilla variant will also support 65W fast charging or if that feature will be exclusive to the Pro variant. The brand will announce the Realme 7 series on September 3, along with the pricing and availability.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Pro specifications, Realme 7 Pro India launch
