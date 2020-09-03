Technology News
Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream

Realme 7 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC while the Realme 7 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 September 2020 10:36 IST
Realme 7 Pro will support 65W fast charging

Highlights
  • Realme 7 series launching in India today
  • Realme 7 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back
  • Realme 7 is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 will launch in India today, September 3, at 12:30pm through a virtual event that will be livestreamed on YouTube and the company website. The Realme 7 series is the successor to the Realme 6 series from last year and will bring several improvements. Till now, Realme has revealed only a few specifications for the Realme 7 series including 65W fast charging and quad camera setups with 64-megapixel primary sensors, however, everything has been allegedly leaked in the past week.

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 India launch: Livestream details

The company has not shared details on pricing and availability for the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 yet. The smartphone models will be announced today, September 3, through a virtual event starting at 12:30pm. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Realme website, and the pricing and availability will be revealed then.

Realme 7 Pro specifications (expected)

A known tipster shared specifications for the Realme 7 Pro last week, claiming that it will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC and have two configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

For taking photos and videos, the Realme 7 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The tipster also claimed there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens that has a 119-degree field of view (FoV), a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor, and lastly, a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the Realme 7 Pro may feature a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 85-degree FoV. While the type of sensor has been confirmed by Realme, the exact resolution and specifications are still speculations.

The Realme 7 Pro is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with confirmed support for 65W fast charging. The Realme 7 Pro is said to offer dual stereo speakers as well. In terms of dimensions, the phone is said to measure 160.9x74.3x8.7mm and weigh 182 grams.

Realme 7 specifications (expected)

The leaked specifications for the Realme 7 come from the same source. The phone is said to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hodd, the Realme 7 may come with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and have 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations.

In terms of optics, the Realme 7 features a quad rear camera setup that is said to include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme 7 may offer a 16-megapixel sensor that has an f/2.0 lens.

The phone may come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It is expected to have a side mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Lastly, the Realme 7 is said to measure 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weigh 196.5 grams.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

