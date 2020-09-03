Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 will launch in India today, September 3, at 12:30pm through a virtual event that will be livestreamed on YouTube and the company website. The Realme 7 series is the successor to the Realme 6 series from last year and will bring several improvements. Till now, Realme has revealed only a few specifications for the Realme 7 series including 65W fast charging and quad camera setups with 64-megapixel primary sensors, however, everything has been allegedly leaked in the past week.

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 India launch: Livestream details

The company has not shared details on pricing and availability for the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 yet. The smartphone models will be announced today, September 3, through a virtual event starting at 12:30pm. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Realme website, and the pricing and availability will be revealed then.

Realme 7 Pro specifications (expected)

A known tipster shared specifications for the Realme 7 Pro last week, claiming that it will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display. The phone is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC and have two configurations – 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

For taking photos and videos, the Realme 7 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The tipster also claimed there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens that has a 119-degree field of view (FoV), a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor, and lastly, a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the Realme 7 Pro may feature a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens and an 85-degree FoV. While the type of sensor has been confirmed by Realme, the exact resolution and specifications are still speculations.

The Realme 7 Pro is said to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with confirmed support for 65W fast charging. The Realme 7 Pro is said to offer dual stereo speakers as well. In terms of dimensions, the phone is said to measure 160.9x74.3x8.7mm and weigh 182 grams.

Realme 7 specifications (expected)

The leaked specifications for the Realme 7 come from the same source. The phone is said to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hodd, the Realme 7 may come with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, and have 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations.

In terms of optics, the Realme 7 features a quad rear camera setup that is said to include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and lastly a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Realme 7 may offer a 16-megapixel sensor that has an f/2.0 lens.

The phone may come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It is expected to have a side mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Lastly, the Realme 7 is said to measure 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weigh 196.5 grams.

