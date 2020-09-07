Technology News
loading

Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Android Update

Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 September 2020 13:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Android Update

Realme 7 Pro has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 7 Pro gets RMX2170_11_A.11 update
  • It brings camera and performance optimisations
  • Realme 7 Pro will go on sale in India on September 14

Realme 7 Pro has started receiving its first software update less than a week after its launch in the country. Although the update is not listed on Realme's site at the time of writing, Gadgets 360 spotted the update on our Realme 7 Pro review unit. The update comes with version RMX2170_11_A.11 and along with several optimisations, brings the latest September security patch. The phone is yet to go on sale in India — the Realme 7 Pro is scheduled to go on sale starting September 14 while the Realme 7 will go on sale starting September 10.

Realme 7 Pro update RMX2170_11_A.11

 

Realme 7 Pro update inline upate

Realme 7 Pro update is 262MB in size

The changelog shows the RMX2170_11_A.11 update for the Realme 7 Pro comes with the latest September Android security patch, along with system, camera, and charging optimisations. The invalid touch control issues have been optimised, the “Mute-Bell-Vibrate” icon state and clarity of the camera while using third-party apps have also been optimised.

Optimisations to the camera include “preview fluency” in Portrait mode while using the rear camera, HDR clarity when using the front camera, HDR clarity in Night mode, and probabilistic colour cast issue in Ultra Macro mode. The changelog also states that the probabilistic power display issue that occured while charging the phone from low battery has been fixed.

The RMX2170_11_A.11 update for the Realme 7 Pro is 262MB in size. Most likely, when the phone goes on sale from September 14, customers should receive it with this build version out of the box, or with a notification for this update. As of now, it is unclear if the Realme 7 has also got this update as well.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter housed in the hole-punch cut out. You get 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and the phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Well built, pleasing design
  • Cameras do well in daylight
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Very fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Only 60Hz display
Read detailed Realme 7 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Pro update, Realme 7 Pro specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vodafone Idea Is Now 'Vi', New Branding Revealed as Vodafone Idea Merger Integrates Completely
Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch, 43-Inch Options With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display Launched in India

Related Stories

Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Android Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Integration Completed With New Brand Logo ‘Vi’
  2. Gamers Left Reeling as India Pulls Plug on Tencent's PUBG
  3. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update
  4. Airtel Takes on Jio Fiber by Bringing New Broadband Plans
  5. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
  6. PUBG Mobile Maker Says Will Engage With Authorities to Ensure Availability
  7. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition Debuts in India With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display
  8. FAU-G Game to Launch by October-End, Will Include a Level on Galwan Valley
  9. Poco M2 Will Come With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Receiving August 2020 Security Patch, New Features With Android UI Update
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6i Price in India Cut by Up to Rs. 1,000
  3. Huawei Y9a With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched: Specifications
  4. Poco X3 NFC Specifications Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
  5. Samsung to Shut Down Its Sole China TV Factory by November
  6. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.7 Software Update With Improvements for Camera, Display, Power Consumption, and More
  7. Realme 7i Set to Launch on September 17, Snapdragon 662 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  8. Realme 7 Pro Gets September Security Patch, Optimisations With Android Update
  9. Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-Inch, 43-Inch Options With ‘Bezel-Less’ Display Launched in India
  10. Vodafone Idea Is Now 'Vi', New Branding Revealed as Vodafone Idea Merger Integrates Completely
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com