Realme 7 Pro has started receiving its first software update less than a week after its launch in the country. Although the update is not listed on Realme's site at the time of writing, Gadgets 360 spotted the update on our Realme 7 Pro review unit. The update comes with version RMX2170_11_A.11 and along with several optimisations, brings the latest September security patch. The phone is yet to go on sale in India — the Realme 7 Pro is scheduled to go on sale starting September 14 while the Realme 7 will go on sale starting September 10.

Realme 7 Pro update is 262MB in size

The changelog shows the RMX2170_11_A.11 update for the Realme 7 Pro comes with the latest September Android security patch, along with system, camera, and charging optimisations. The invalid touch control issues have been optimised, the “Mute-Bell-Vibrate” icon state and clarity of the camera while using third-party apps have also been optimised.

Optimisations to the camera include “preview fluency” in Portrait mode while using the rear camera, HDR clarity when using the front camera, HDR clarity in Night mode, and probabilistic colour cast issue in Ultra Macro mode. The changelog also states that the probabilistic power display issue that occured while charging the phone from low battery has been fixed.

The RMX2170_11_A.11 update for the Realme 7 Pro is 262MB in size. Most likely, when the phone goes on sale from September 14, customers should receive it with this build version out of the box, or with a notification for this update. As of now, it is unclear if the Realme 7 has also got this update as well.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter housed in the hole-punch cut out. You get 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage and the phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.