Realme 7 Pro will go on its first sale on today, September 14, at 12pm (noon) via Realme.com and Flipkart. The phone, along with the vanilla Realme 7, was launched earlier this month. The Realme 7 series is the follow up to the Realme 6 series from last year, with the exception of the Realme 6i, which hasn't got a successor yet. The Realme 7 Pro is powered by an octa-core processor, has support for fast charging, and comes with a quad rear camera setup.

Realme 7 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 7 Pro will be available in two configurations, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The base variant is priced at Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 21,999. The phone comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver colour options. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Flipkart is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and 2 years of Discovery Plus premium subscription at Rs. 299. Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI plan for up to 6 months. On the other hand, Realme is offering up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 500 on its website.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Realme 7 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera sensor, with an f/2.5 lens housed in a hole-punch cut out.

The Realme 7 Pro comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The Realme 7 Pro also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In terms of battery, the phone has 4,500mAh capacity and support for 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 160.9x74.3x8.7mm and weighs 182 grams.

