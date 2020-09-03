Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7 have been launched in India. Both new Realme phones come with quad rear cameras and a hole-punch display design. The smartphones also offer up to 8GB of RAM and are the first to pass TUV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification that is meant to highlight a comfortable viewing experience by covering 23 major and 72 minor tests. In the new series, the Realme 7 Pro comes with a superior hardware that includes dual stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res certification. The Realme 7, on the other hand, is a watered-down version of the Realme 7 Pro.

Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 price in India, availability details

Realme 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. The smartphone comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror White colour options. The Realme 7 price, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model. The phone also has an 8GB + 128GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 16,999. Furthermore, it comes in Mist Blue and Mist White colours.

The first sale of the Realme 7 Pro will take place through Flipkart and Realme.com on September 14 at 12pm (noon). However, the Realme 7 will go on sale for the first time on September 10 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phones will also go on sale via offline retailers on a later date.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7 Pro runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also comes with 180Hz touch sampling rate as well as 600 nits peak brightness and 98 percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, the smartphone has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 7 Pro offers the quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. The smartphone also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.5 lens and a field-of-view (FoV) of 85 degrees.

The Realme 7 Pro comes with 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage as a standard. The built-in storage is also expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Realme 7 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Realme 7 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports the company's proprietary 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 160.9x74.3x8.7mm and weighs 182 grams.

Realme 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7 also comes with Realme UI based on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Further, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display

In terms of capturing selfies, the Realme 7 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/2.0 lens that has an FoV of 79.3 degrees.

The Realme 7 has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging. Lastly, the phone measures 162.3x75.4x9.4mm and weighs 196.5 grams.

