Realme 7 Starts Receiving October 2020 Update With Camera Optimisations in India

The update for Realme 7 will roll out in a staged manner.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 12 October 2020 18:53 IST
The firmware version for Realme 7's latest update is RMX2151PU_11_A.59

Highlights
  • Realme 7 has started receiving the October 2020 update
  • It includes optimisations to the camera and charging algorithm
  • The update will roll out in a phased manner

Realme 7 has started receiving the October 2020 over-the-air (OTA) update. It brings the September 2020 Android security patch to the phone, optimisations to the camera and charging algorithm, as well as bug fixes. The update will be rolled out in a staged manner, which means that only a limited number of users will receive it initially. After the company is assured that there are no critical bugs, the update will roll out more broadly.

The company took to its official forum to announce the news of Realme 7 receiving a new software update in India. The firmware version for the update is RMX2151PU_11_A.59. Users can check in Settings for the update if they haven't received a notification. Realme has also made it possible to manually download the update on the phone from here.

Realme 7 update changelog

Changes in the camera include fixing a dark image issue of the ultra-wide camera in HDR mode. The update will also optimise image noise of the main camera in HDR mode, image clarity in the portrait mode, image and preview clarity in third-party applications, and image sharpness.

The erratic volume increase of the Bluetooth Car Kit when disconnected and connected again has been rectified in the latest update. The automatic screen lock while clicking the expand icon of the Bluetooth toggle in the control centre has also been fixed.

The changelog further says that Soloop, a native video editing app, has also been added in this update for the Realme 7. The processor name display has been updated to Helio G95 in the ‘About phone' section. The screen flicker issue while optimising icons in Dark mode and some other scenarios has also been fixed.

OnePlus 8T leaked specs look great but where is the cheaper Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 7

Realme 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Excellent battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent main camera
  • Bad
  • Heavy and thick
  • Video quality could be better
Read detailed Realme 7 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 7, Realme 7 October 2020 update, Realme 7 update
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
RHA TrueConnect 2 True Wireless Earphones Review

