Technology News
loading

Realme 7 First Sale Saw More Than 1.8 Lakh Units Sold, Company Reveals

Realme 7 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 September 2020 13:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 7 First Sale Saw More Than 1.8 Lakh Units Sold, Company Reveals

Realme 7 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme 7 saw more than 1,80,000 units sold during first sale
  • Realme 7 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone will now go on sale on September 17

Realme 7 went on sale for the first time on Thursday, September 10, and the company has shared that it sold more than 1,80,000 units. The phone was launched alongside the Realme 7 Pro last week as the newest entrant in Realme's ‘number series' of smartphones. It comes with impressive specifications and a budget friendly price tag Rs. 14,999 for the base variant. The next flash sale for the phone will take place on September 17, while the Realme 7 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on September 14.

 

 

Realme tweeted out through its @realmemobiles account that it sold more than 1.8 lakh units of the Realme 7. The phone went on its first sale on Thursday and went out of stock pretty quickly. These are presumably the combined numbers from Flipkart and Realme.com sales.

The company is restocking for the next sale that will take place on September 17. Before that, the Realme 7 Pro will go on sale on September 14.

Realme 7 price in India

The Realme 7 is priced at Rs. Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage. It is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White colour options.

Realme 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7 runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the quad camera setup on the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfes, the Realme 7 has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the hole-punch cut out.

The Realme 7 has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Realme 7

Realme 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Sturdy and well built
  • Excellent battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent main camera
  • Bad
  • Heavy and thick
  • Video quality could be better
Read detailed Realme 7 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 7, Realme 7 sale, Realme 7 price in India, Realme 7 Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones and The Avengers Star, Dies at 82
Jio Fiber to Restrict Broadband Speed to 1Mbps if Users Cross Data Cap: Report

Related Stories

Realme 7 First Sale Saw More Than 1.8 Lakh Units Sold, Company Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions
  3. Moto G9 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched
  4. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime Launched
  5. For PUBG Mobile Professional Players in India, It’s All Uncertainty Now
  6. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  7. Toshiba Smart TV Range to Launch in India on September 18
  8. Oppo F17 Pro Review
  9. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro With 14-Day Battery Life, 100+ Sports Modes Launched
  10. Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Rumoured to Sport a Circular Dial Design
  2. Jio Fiber to Restrict Broadband Speed to 1Mbps if Users Cross Data Cap: Report
  3. Realme 7 First Sale Saw More Than 1.8 Lakh Units Sold, Company Reveals
  4. Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones and The Avengers Star, Dies at 82
  5. Ninja Returns to Amazon's Twitch After Year-Long Hiatus
  6. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Sport Earbuds, Three New Frame Audio Sunglasses Launched, Buds Prices Start at $179
  7. Google Play May Allow Users to Share Apps, Games With Others
  8. Apple One Subscription Bundles Spotted in Apple Music App Code: Report
  9. Reliance Denies Plans to Sell $20-Billion Retail Arm Stake to Rival Amazon
  10. Realme 7 OTA Update Brings August 2020 Security Patch, Camera Improvements, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com