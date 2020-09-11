Realme 7 went on sale for the first time on Thursday, September 10, and the company has shared that it sold more than 1,80,000 units. The phone was launched alongside the Realme 7 Pro last week as the newest entrant in Realme's ‘number series' of smartphones. It comes with impressive specifications and a budget friendly price tag Rs. 14,999 for the base variant. The next flash sale for the phone will take place on September 17, while the Realme 7 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) on September 14.

Realme tweeted out through its @realmemobiles account that it sold more than 1.8 lakh units of the Realme 7. The phone went on its first sale on Thursday and went out of stock pretty quickly. These are presumably the combined numbers from Flipkart and Realme.com sales.

The company is restocking for the next sale that will take place on September 17. Before that, the Realme 7 Pro will go on sale on September 14.

Realme 7 price in India

The Realme 7 is priced at Rs. Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage. It is offered in Mist Blue and Mist White colour options.

Realme 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7 runs Realme UI based on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. There is the quad camera setup on the back that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfes, the Realme 7 has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, housed in the hole-punch cut out.

The Realme 7 has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging.

