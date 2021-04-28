Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro phones are now receiving Android 11 updates in India. After being tested for a few months, the stable release for Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 is finally rolling out. Realme confirms that this is a phased rollout and the update won't hit handsets immediately. It may take a while for all users to get a notification, and users could keep looking manually in Settings. The Android 11 update brings a host of customisations including three dark mode styles to choose from.

The company took to the forums to announce the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 rollout for the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro. The version number for Realme 7 Pro is RMX2170_11.C.20 and the version number for Realme 6 Pro is RMX2061_11.C.15. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

The changelogs for Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro are identical, and the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update brings more personalisation's to allow users to customise the interface, including the ability to create their own wallpaper by picking colours from their photos. The update brings support for third-party icons for apps on the home screen and it brings three dark style modes to choose from – enhanced, medium, and gentle.

After the update, Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro users can drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split screen mode. The update also optimises the editing page of Smart Sidebar wherein two tabs are now displayed and the order of items can be customized. The update adds optimized night charging, a feature that controls charging speed at night to extend battery life. Additionally, the update brings Tone Tunes, customisations for DND mode, weather animations, vibration effects for text input and gameplay, and optimised auto brightness.

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro update brings the ability to remove a folder or combine it with another one. Users can add filters for "Drawer mode" by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app. To improve security and privacy, the update adds a System Cloner and allows users to turn App Lock on or off in Quick Settings. It brings more powerful SOS functions, quick access to emergency info, and an optimised permission manager as well. The update adds an Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming and has also made changed to ways in which you can summon Game Assistant.

After this update, Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro users can share their personal hotspot with others via a QR code.The update adds the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in a Private Safe to the cloud and optimised photo editing features with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters. The camera app gets shortcuts to quickly edit and share photos. It also gets an inertial zoom feature and a new level and grid feature to help you compose videos. There's a new Sleep Capsule to let users schedule downtime and a new Sound Amplifier to amplify faint sounds in the environment.