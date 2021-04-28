Technology News
Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro updates are rolling out in a phased manner.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2021 18:42 IST
Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro get three dark mode styles to choose from

Highlights
  • Realme 7 Pro is receiving update version RMX2170_11.C.20
  • Realme 6 Pro is receiving update version RMX2061_11.C.15
  • Users can keep looking for the update manually in Settings

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro phones are now receiving Android 11 updates in India. After being tested for a few months, the stable release for Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 is finally rolling out. Realme confirms that this is a phased rollout and the update won't hit handsets immediately. It may take a while for all users to get a notification, and users could keep looking manually in Settings. The Android 11 update brings a host of customisations including three dark mode styles to choose from.

The company took to the forums to announce the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 rollout for the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro. The version number for Realme 7 Pro is RMX2170_11.C.20 and the version number for Realme 6 Pro is RMX2061_11.C.15. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users initially and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs.

The changelogs for Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro are identical, and the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update brings more personalisation's to allow users to customise the interface, including the ability to create their own wallpaper by picking colours from their photos. The update brings support for third-party icons for apps on the home screen and it brings three dark style modes to choose from – enhanced, medium, and gentle.

After the update, Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro users can drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split screen mode. The update also optimises the editing page of Smart Sidebar wherein two tabs are now displayed and the order of items can be customized. The update adds optimized night charging, a feature that controls charging speed at night to extend battery life. Additionally, the update brings Tone Tunes, customisations for DND mode, weather animations, vibration effects for text input and gameplay, and optimised auto brightness.

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro update brings the ability to remove a folder or combine it with another one. Users can add filters for "Drawer mode" by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app. To improve security and privacy, the update adds a System Cloner and allows users to turn App Lock on or off in Quick Settings. It brings more powerful SOS functions, quick access to emergency info, and an optimised permission manager as well. The update adds an Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming and has also made changed to ways in which you can summon Game Assistant.

After this update, Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro users can share their personal hotspot with others via a QR code.The update adds the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature which allows you to sync the photos in a Private Safe to the cloud and optimised photo editing features with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters. The camera app gets shortcuts to quickly edit and share photos. It also gets an inertial zoom feature and a new level and grid feature to help you compose videos. There's a new Sleep Capsule to let users schedule downtime and a new Sound Amplifier to amplify faint sounds in the environment.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Well built, pleasing design
  • Cameras do well in daylight
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Vivid AMOLED display
  • Very fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Only 60Hz display
Read detailed Realme 7 Pro review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Decent selfie cameras
  • Good all-round performance
  • Solid battery life and quick charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Somewhat bulky
  • Cameras could do better in low light
Read detailed Realme 6 Pro review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro, Realme, Realme UI 2 0, Android 11
Google’s Argentina Domain Was Briefly Owned by a Web Designer, Who Bought It for Rs. 215

