Realme 7 5G has been launched by Realme at a virtual event in the UK. The new Realme phone was originally speculated to be a rebadged Realme V5 that was launched in China in August. However, to bring some distinction, Realme 7 5G comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC that is an upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC powering Realme V5. The new smartphone also comes with a 120Hz display. Realme 7 5G also features quad rear cameras and offers a hole-punch display design. It comes as an upgrade to Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 7i that were launched by the Chinese company in September. Realme 7 5G is also touted to be the first in its price range to offer dual-5G connectivity.

Realme 7 5G price, availability

Realme 7 5G price has been set at GBP 279 (roughly Rs. 27,400) in the UK for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in a Baltic Blue colour option and will be available for purchase in the UK starting November 27. It will go on sale through Amazon UK at a discounted price of GBP 229 (roughly Rs. 22,500) until November 30 under a Black Friday Special deal.

Details about the debut of Realme 7 5G in markets other than the UK are yet to be revealed.

Realme 7 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 7 5G runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also comes with 120Hz refresh rate – an upgrade over the 90Hz display available on Realme V5. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Realme 7 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 119 degrees, along with a macro shooter and a monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, Realme 7 5G offers a 16-megapixel snapper at the front, with preloaded features including Bokeh Effect, AI Beauty, HDR, and Super Nightscape. Realme has also provided preloaded camera features for the rear camera that include Ultra 48MP Mode, Super Nightscape Mode, Tripod Mode, UIS Max Video Stabilisation, and a Cinema Mode.

Realme 7 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio technologies.

Realme 7 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Charge fast charging technology that takes 65 minutes to charge from zero to 100 percent.

