Realme 7 5G is likely to be the next model in the Realme 7 series that has Realme 7, 7 Pro, and 7i. While Realme hasn't officially provided any details, the new smartphone has reportedly received a certification from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) of Thailand. The details on the NBTC site suggests that the Realme 7 5G could just be a global variant of the Realme V5.

As initially reported by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the NBTC site shows that the Realme 7 5G could carry model number RMX2111. This was previously associated with the Realme V5 that debuted in China in August.

The NBTC site doesn't provide specific details about the Realme 7 5G. However, if it were to be rebadged Realme V5, we can expect an identical list of specifications. Tipster Abhishek Yadav on Twitter has additionally leaked pricing details of the unannounced phone.

Realme 7 5G price (expected)

As per the leak, the Realme 7 5G will be priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version would carry a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,400).

Realme 7 5G specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, the Realme 7 5G is said to have a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a hole-punch design, and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The phone is also tipped to come with quad rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, along with two other 2-megapixel sensors. Tipster Abhishek Yadav also mentioned that the Realme 7 5G would come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Furthermore, the smartphone is said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and 9.1mm of thickness. All these specifications are identical to those of the Realme V5.

