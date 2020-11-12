Technology News
Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Tipped to Be Rebadged Realme V5

Realme 7 5G may come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 12 November 2020 10:59 IST
Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Tipped to Be Rebadged Realme V5

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme UK

Realme 7 5G features a hole-punch design for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme 7 5G will be launched at a virtual event
  • The phone could be a rebadged Realme V5
  • Realme 7 5G is expected to feature a 90Hz display

Realme 7 5G will be launched on November 19 in the UK at a virtual event. The company announced the details through its Realme UK Twitter handle, along with a poster that shows the front of the phone. The Realme 7 series currently includes Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and Realme 7i. None of the models support 5G connectivity. As of now, the company has not shared details about Realme 7 5G but a recent tip suggested that it may be a rebadged Realme V5.

Realme 7 5G launch date, price (expected)

Realme UK tweeted that Realme 7 5G will be launched on November 19 at 10am GMT (3:30pm IST) at a virtual event that will be livestreamed on the company's social media channels including Twitter and Facebook, as well as on YouTube.

While the company has not shared pricing details for Realme 7 5G yet, a recent leak hints at a CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) price tag for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 21,400) for the 8GB + 128GB storage version. While this is the China pricing for the phone, it does give some idea of what the price range for Realme 7 5G could be.

Realme 7 5Gspecifications (expected)

A Realme phone with model number RMX2111, believed to be Realme 7 5G, was recently spotted on NBTC website. This model number was originally associated with Realme V5, suggesting that Realme 7 5G will be a rebadged Realme V5 that launched in China in August. The leaked specifications for Realme 7 5G further bolster this claim.

Realme 7 5G is said to feature a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. It may be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The phone may come with quad rear cameras that include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, along with two other 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, Realme 7 5G may come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 7 5G, Realme 7 5G Launch, Realme V5
Vineet Washington
Realme 7 5G Launch Set for November 19, Tipped to Be Rebadged Realme V5
