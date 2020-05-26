Realme 6s has launched in Europe as the latest smartphone from the company. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. The Realme 6s packs a 4,300mAh battery and goes on sale in Europe on June 2. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour options The phone was launched alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom during an online event on the Realme Europe YouTube channel.

Realme 6s price, availability

The Realme 6s is priced in Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It will go on sale in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour variants, and pre-orders for the phone have already begun on the company website. The sale of the Realme 6s will begin on June 2.

Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched

Realme 6s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Realme 6s runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and ARM G76 GPU. Internal storage is at 64GB and that is further expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board.

Coming to the camera, the Realme 6s has a quad camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner of the back panel. It includes a 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.3 aperture and 119 degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a last 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture inside the cut out placed on the top left edge of the screen.

The phone has a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and more. The Realme 6s dimensions are listed to be at 162.1x74.8x8.9mm, and the phone weighs at 191 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.