Technology News
loading

Realme 6s With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 6s has a 48-megapixel main camera, and a 4,300mAh battery.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 May 2020 17:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6s With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme 6s comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 6s has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • The phone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI
  • Realme 6s is up for pre-order already in Europe

Realme 6s has launched in Europe as the latest smartphone from the company. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main camera. The Realme 6s packs a 4,300mAh battery and goes on sale in Europe on June 2. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour options The phone was launched alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom during an online event on the Realme Europe YouTube channel.

Realme 6s price, availability

The Realme 6s is priced in Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It will go on sale in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour variants, and pre-orders for the phone have already begun on the company website. The sale of the Realme 6s will begin on June 2.

Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched

Realme 6s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) Realme 6s runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the 2.05GHz MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and ARM G76 GPU. Internal storage is at 64GB and that is further expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. There's a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board.

Coming to the camera, the Realme 6s has a quad camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner of the back panel. It includes a 48-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.3 aperture and 119 degree field of view, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a last 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture inside the cut out placed on the top left edge of the screen.

The phone has a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and more. The Realme 6s dimensions are listed to be at 162.1x74.8x8.9mm, and the phone weighs at 191 grams.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 6s

Realme 6s

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 6s, Realme 6s Price, Realme 6s Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Odisha Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

Realme 6s With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  2. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  3. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  4. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  5. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  6. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  7. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
  9. Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR LED TVs Launched in India
  10. How to Apply Online for Permit to Order Alcohol Delivery in Maharashtra
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launch: How to Watch Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch Live, Timings, Astronauts, and More
  2. Xiaomi RedmiBook 13, RedmiBook 14, and RedmiBook 16 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPU Launched
  3. Realme 6s With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Odisha Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  5. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 With 4K Screen and Dolby Audio Launched
  7. Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR Android TV Models Launched in India
  8. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing for Its Customers
  9. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 10 Update with Android 10: User Reports
  10. Dark Season 3 Teaser Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Set for June 27
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com