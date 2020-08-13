Technology News
Realme 6i to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme 6i is offered in two colours - Eclipse Black and Lunar White.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 August 2020 07:23 IST
Realme 6i to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Specifications

Realme 6i is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 6i has a quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel shoo
  • The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging
  • Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate

Realme 6i is set to go on sale in India once again. The phone was launched last month and has been made available through flash sales ever since. It will be available via Flipkart and Realme.com. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) and will last till the stock runs out. The Realme 6i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and comes with 4,300mAh battery. The phone is equipped with a quad camera setup at the back that is headlined by a 48-megapixel main shooter.

Realme 6i price in India, sale offers

Realme 6i sale will begin 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage option. It comes in two colour options - Eclipse Black and Lunar White.

Flipkart is offering Rs. 30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, Rs. 30 off on first prepaid transaction using UPI, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, five percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 1,445. Realme.com is offering up to Rs. 500 cashback from Mobikwik.

Realme 6i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6i features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. For storage, the Realme 6i packs 64GB of UFS 2.1 onbaord storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot.

Speaking of optics, the Realme 6i features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Realme 6i packs 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone come with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme 6i

Realme 6i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Very good battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent daylight performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Weak low-light cameras
Read detailed Realme 6i review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
