Realme 6i will go on sale today, August 6, via Flipkart and the Realme website starting 12pm (noon). The budget friendly smartphone was launched in India late last month and is available in two colours - Eclipse Black and Lunar White. It will go on sale starting at Rs. 12,999. The Realme 6i features four cameras on the back, a hole-punch design for the selfie front camera, and an octa-core processor. The phone, which has impressive specifications for the price, comes in two RAM and storage configurations and packs a high refresh rate and fast charging support.

Realme 6i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 6i is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant while the 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs. 14,999. Both models are available in Eclipse Black and Lunar White. The phone will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and the Realme website in India.

Realme 6i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM.

In terms of the cameras, the Realme 6i has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

For storage, the Realme 6i packs 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. For connectivity, the phone comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Realme 6i packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, but the included charger only supports 20W charging.

