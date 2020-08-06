Technology News
Realme 6i to Go on Sale at 12 Noon Today via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Specifications

Realme 6i price starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 64GB storage variant.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 6 August 2020 07:30 IST
Realme 6i is offered in two colour options

  • Realme 6i sale starts at 12pm (noon) today
  • It is offered in two storage variants
  • Realme 6i will be available in two colours

Realme 6i will go on sale today, August 6, via Flipkart and the Realme website starting 12pm (noon). The budget friendly smartphone was launched in India late last month and is available in two colours - Eclipse Black and Lunar White. It will go on sale starting at Rs. 12,999. The Realme 6i features four cameras on the back, a hole-punch design for the selfie front camera, and an octa-core processor. The phone, which has impressive specifications for the price, comes in two RAM and storage configurations and packs a high refresh rate and fast charging support.

Realme 6i price in India, sale offers

The Realme 6i is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant while the 6GB + 64GB is priced at Rs. 14,999. Both models are available in Eclipse Black and Lunar White. The phone will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and the Realme website in India.

Realme 6i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM.

In terms of the cameras, the Realme 6i has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

For storage, the Realme 6i packs 64GB onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. For connectivity, the phone comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Realme 6i packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, but the included charger only supports 20W charging.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 6i

Realme 6i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Very good battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent daylight performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Weak low-light cameras
Read detailed Realme 6i review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

