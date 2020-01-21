Realme is fresh off the launch of its latest phone - the Realme 5i. But it appears that a successor is already in the works and might soon debut as the Realme 6i. An unannounced Realme phone carrying the model number RMX2040 has reportedly been certified in a host of Asian countries where Realme's phones are sold, with one of them being India. The latest certification authority to list the alleged Realme 6i is Thailand's NBTC, following India's BIS, Singapore's IMDA, Malaysia's SIRIM, and Russia's EEC. However, the specifications of RMX 2040 aka Realme 6i remain under wraps.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme 6i has received the mandatory NBTC certification in Thailand. The phone's NBTC listing page clearly mentions the model number as RMX2040 as well as the phone's name – Realme 6i. To recall, the Realme 5i carried the model number RMX2030, so the RMX2040 build appears more like a continuation of the lineup with the Realme 6i tipped to debut as the Realme 5i's tentative successor. In addition to the NBTC visit, the Realme 6i has been certified by Russia's EEC as well.

We have also come across the Realme 6i's IMDA certification listing in Singapore, where the model number RMX2040 again pops up. Moreover, the phone has reportedly been certified by Malaysia's SIRIM as well. Notably, the Realme 6i is said to have been certified by India's BIS too. Unfortunately, details about Realme 6i's internal hardware is still a mystery. However, the phone is said to launch in India in Q1 2020 alongside the Realme U2 and Realme C3. Going by the Realme 5i's specifications though, the Realme 6i will likely pack a quad rear camera setup and a large battery of around 5,000mAh capacity.