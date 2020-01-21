Technology News
loading

Realme 6i aka RMX2040 Reportedly Certified by NBTC in Thailand, Launch Appears Imminent

Realme 6i aka RMX2040 has been certified by Russia’s EEC, Malayasia’s SIRIM, and Singapore’s IMDA as well.

By | Updated: 21 January 2020 19:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6i aka RMX2040 Reportedly Certified by NBTC in Thailand, Launch Appears Imminent

Multiple regulatory certifications suggest Realme 6i might be launched soon

Highlights
  • Realme 6i will succeed the Realme 5i that was launched last month
  • RMX2040’s certifications do not shed light on a launch timeline though
  • Realme 6i’s specifications have remained under covers so far

Realme is fresh off the launch of its latest phone - the Realme 5i. But it appears that a successor is already in the works and might soon debut as the Realme 6i. An unannounced Realme phone carrying the model number RMX2040 has reportedly been certified in a host of Asian countries where Realme's phones are sold, with one of them being India. The latest certification authority to list the alleged Realme 6i is Thailand's NBTC, following India's BIS, Singapore's IMDA, Malaysia's SIRIM, and Russia's EEC. However, the specifications of RMX 2040 aka Realme 6i remain under wraps.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme 6i has received the mandatory NBTC certification in Thailand. The phone's NBTC listing page clearly mentions the model number as RMX2040 as well as the phone's name – Realme 6i. To recall, the Realme 5i carried the model number RMX2030, so the RMX2040 build appears more like a continuation of the lineup with the Realme 6i tipped to debut as the Realme 5i's tentative successor. In addition to the NBTC visit, the Realme 6i has been certified by Russia's EEC as well.

We have also come across the Realme 6i's IMDA certification listing in Singapore, where the model number RMX2040 again pops up. Moreover, the phone has reportedly been certified by Malaysia's SIRIM as well. Notably, the Realme 6i is said to have been certified by India's BIS too. Unfortunately, details about Realme 6i's internal hardware is still a mystery. However, the phone is said to launch in India in Q1 2020 alongside the Realme U2 and Realme C3. Going by the Realme 5i's specifications though, the Realme 6i will likely pack a quad rear camera setup and a large battery of around 5,000mAh capacity.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 6i, RMX2040
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
PUBG Mobile Spring Party Event Now Live, Gives Players a Chance to Win Permanent Spring Outfit

Related Stories

Realme 6i aka RMX2040 Reportedly Certified by NBTC in Thailand, Launch Appears Imminent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Router 4C With Four Antennae, Up to 300Mbps Speed Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Will Soon Launch Snapdragon 720G Phone in India With NavIC Support
  4. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  5. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  6. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  7. Fiio M5 High-Resolution Audio Player Review
  8. AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 'Ultimate 1080p Gaming' GPU Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launch Timeline, Price in India Tipped
  10. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i aka RMX2040 Reportedly Certified by NBTC in Thailand, Launch Appears Imminent
  2. AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 'Ultimate 1080p Gaming' GPU Launched: Prices, Specifications, Performance
  3. PUBG Mobile Spring Party Event Now Live, Gives Players a Chance to Win Permanent Spring Outfit
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Surfaces, Tipped for February India Launch
  5. Disney+ European Streaming Launch Revealed to Be Set for March 24
  6. Huawei CEO and Founder Ren Zhengfei Says US May 'Escalate', but Confident on Business
  7. iPhone 12 to Come in Three Sizes, Will Be Slimmer Than iPhone 11 Pro Max: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Poco Season 2 Is Coming, Teaser Video Reveals; Redmi K30 Variant With Poco Branding Said to Get BIS Certification
  10. Next-Generation Google Pixel Buds Surface on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of Expected Release
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.