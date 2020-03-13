Technology News
loading

Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 18W Quick Charge Support Set to Launch on March 17

Realme Myanmar Facebook page has carried a couple of teasers to reveal the key features of Realme 6i ahead of its official debut.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 March 2020 13:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 18W Quick Charge Support Set to Launch on March 17

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Realme Myanmar

Realme 6i is set arrive with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 6i launch has been announced by the company’s Myanmar team
  • The new smartphone recently appeared on Geekbench
  • Realme 6i will come with a USB Type-C port

Realme 6i release date is set for March 17. Realme has announced the launch of its new smartphone through its Facebook page in Myanmar. The new development comes months after the Realme 6i surfaced on certification sites in Thailand and the US. The smartphone was also recently spotted on benchmark portal Geekbench. The Realme 6i is apparently in the works with model number RMX2040. Considering the historical records of the company, it is expected to be a toned down version of the Realme 6 that was launched in India last week -- alongside the Realme 6 Pro.

The official Realme Myanmar page on Facebook revealed the launch date of the Realme 6i in the country by updating its cover photo, as noticed by technology blog IndiaShopps. The cover photo shows that the launch will take place at 3pm MMT (2pm IST) on Tuesday, March 17. It also highlights the presence of MediaTek Helio G80 on the new smartphone.

Last month, MediaTek launched the Helio G80 as its latest gaming and graphics focussed octa-core SoC with HyperEngine technology. The chip includes two Cortex-A75 cores with a maximum clock speed of 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It also supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC5.1 storage.

The Facebook page also confirms 18W Quick Charge support on the Realme 6i that is touted to deliver 38 percent faster charging results than the standard 10W charging technology. The phone will also have a USB Type-C port -- an upgrade over the Micro-USB port available on the Realme 5i. Further, another teaser posted on the social media site shows a quad rear camera setup on the Realme 6i with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

realme 6i teasers facebook Realme 6i

Realme 6i teasers have been released ahead of its official launch
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Realme Myanmar

 

If we believe the recently spotted listing on the Geekbench site, the Realme 6i will come with at least 4GB of RAM and run Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone appeared on the benchmark portal with model number RMX2040 that was also featured on the US FCC site last month.

The FCC listing of the Realme 6i suggested a 5,000mAh battery. It also mentioned that the phone would measure 164.4x75.4x9.0mm and weigh 195 grams.

Alongside FCC, the Realme 6i apparently received a certification from Thailand's The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) with the same RMX2040 model number.

Realme hasn't yet announced whether it would bring the Realme 6i to markets other than Myanmar anytime soon. Nevertheless, the fast growth and vast consumer base of the Chinese company in India would convince it to launch the new phone at least in the country shortly after its debut in the Myanmar market.

Realme 6i

Realme 6i

Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 6i specifications, Realme 6i, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Samsung Galaxy A70s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0 in India: Report

Related Stories

Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 18W Quick Charge Support Set to Launch on March 17
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  2. Realme 6 Pro Review
  3. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta With Live Caption
  5. Coronavirus: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Postive for COVID-19
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  7. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Front Cameras Said to Launch in India Soon
  8. Motorola Razr 2019 to Be Available via Flipkart, E-Commerce Site Tips
  9. Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Phone With 144Hz Display, 55W Charging Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 18W Quick Charge Support Set to Launch on March 17
  2. iPhone 12 Lineup to Feature at Least One Model With a 'World-Facing' 3D Depth Camera: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A70s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With One UI 2.0 in India: Report
  4. Motorola Razr 2019 to Be Available in India via Flipkart, E-Commerce Site Tips
  5. Nubia Red Magic 5G With 144Hz Display, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price and Specifications
  6. BSNL Partners With SBI to Launch Bharat InstaPay Digital Payments Platform for Channel Partners
  7. F9, A Quiet Place 2, 3 Disney Movies Delayed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  8. Microsoft Build 2020 Developer Conference Cancelled Over Coronavirus, Will Hold Digital Event
  9. SoftBank's Son Offers to Donate Face Masks After Coronavirus Test Kit Offer Slammed
  10. Realme 6 Pro Sale Today via Flipkart at 12 Noon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.