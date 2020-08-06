Technology News
Realme 6i, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Receiving July 2020 Android Security Patch

Realme 6i update brings power optimisations apart from other changes

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 6 August 2020 14:49 IST
Realme is rolling out July 2020 Android Security patch for the new Realme 6i

Highlights
  • Realme 6i receiving its first software update after launch
  • Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom get multiple bug fixes
  • All three smartphones get the July 2020 Android security patch

Realme 6i, Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom are all receiving new software updates from the company. The Realme 6i is getting its first update since its launch in India a couple of weeks ago. This new update for the Realme 6i, Realme X3, and the Realme X3 SuperZoom brings the July 2020 Android security patch along with a few device-specific bug fixes. The update is currently rolling out to all three smartphones in a staged manner and is expected to reach all devices soon.

Realme 6i RMX2002_11_B.41 update

The Realme 6i is the latest smartphone from Realme to launch in India and is getting its first update. The new update has the RMX2002_11_B.41 build number and is 309MB in size. It brings the July 2020 Android security patch and fixes an audio-video sync issue for recorded clips. The changelog also lists optimisations for power consumption and the changelog also notes that Bluetooth status will no longer be toggled when enabling Flight mode. This update also adds Serbian language on the Realme 6i. We have received this update on our review unit.

realme 6i software update gadgets360 Realme 6i Software update

Realme 6i is receiving a new software update

 

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom RMX2081PU_11.A.39 update

Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom are also getting the July 2020 Android security patch with the RMX2081PU_11.A.39 update. This software update also brings bug fixes such as the voice issue when connected to Bluetooth headsets using LDAC codec, time display issue in the status bar and reduced screen brightness in power saving mode. The update also optimises power consumption and optimises Flight mode so that it doesn't switch Bluetooth off when enabled.

The updates are reaching these Realme smartphones in a phased manner and you will get a notification when an update is available for your device. Alternatively, you can look for an update by going to Settings > Software Update.

Realme 6i

Realme 6i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Very good battery life
  • 90Hz display
  • Decent daylight performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications
  • Weak low-light cameras
Read detailed Realme 6i review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great zoom performance in daylight
  • 120Hz display
  • Excellent app and gaming performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good build quality
  • Bad
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Realme X3 SuperZoom review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme 6i, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
