Realme 6i, Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom are all receiving new software updates from the company. The Realme 6i is getting its first update since its launch in India a couple of weeks ago. This new update for the Realme 6i, Realme X3, and the Realme X3 SuperZoom brings the July 2020 Android security patch along with a few device-specific bug fixes. The update is currently rolling out to all three smartphones in a staged manner and is expected to reach all devices soon.

The Realme 6i is the latest smartphone from Realme to launch in India and is getting its first update. The new update has the RMX2002_11_B.41 build number and is 309MB in size. It brings the July 2020 Android security patch and fixes an audio-video sync issue for recorded clips. The changelog also lists optimisations for power consumption and the changelog also notes that Bluetooth status will no longer be toggled when enabling Flight mode. This update also adds Serbian language on the Realme 6i. We have received this update on our review unit.

Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom are also getting the July 2020 Android security patch with the RMX2081PU_11.A.39 update. This software update also brings bug fixes such as the voice issue when connected to Bluetooth headsets using LDAC codec, time display issue in the status bar and reduced screen brightness in power saving mode. The update also optimises power consumption and optimises Flight mode so that it doesn't switch Bluetooth off when enabled.

The updates are reaching these Realme smartphones in a phased manner and you will get a notification when an update is available for your device. Alternatively, you can look for an update by going to Settings > Software Update.