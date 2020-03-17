Realme 6i has been finally launched in Myanmar. The phone is the successor to the Reame 5i and an addition to the Realme 6-series of smartphones. The Realme 6i is powered by the Helio G80 which, according to the company, makes it the first phone with the new chip. It has a quad camera setup on the back and a single selfie shooter. The phone is available in two RAM and storage configurations and comes in two colour combinations namely, White Milk and Green Tea.

Realme 6i: Price and availability

The Realme 6i is available in two RAM and storage options which include 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The former is priced at MMK 249,900 (roughly Rs. 13,000) while the top-end, variant is priced at MMK 299,900 (roughly Rs. 15,600). The Realme 6i will be up for pre-orders from March 18 to March 26, according to the Realme Myanmar Facebook page.

There is no information on availability in foreign markets as of yet.

Realme 6i: Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 6i runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD screen (720 x 1600 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Realme 6i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which has two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The graphics are handled by the Mali G52 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). It comes in two RAM options – 3GB and 4GB.

For clicking pictures, the Realme 6i has a quad camera setup on the back and the primary is a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The secondary is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens while the tertiary is a black and white portrait lens. There is also a macro lens on the back. The front camera, on the other hand, is a single 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a water drop notch. It has two storage options namely, 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded via microSD (up to 256GB). For connectivity, the phone comes with a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 6i will have a massive 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W quick charging. The phone comes in at 164.40x75.40x9.00mm in size and weighs 195 grams.