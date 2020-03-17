Realme 6i has been finally launched in Myanmar. The phone is the successor to the Reame 5i and an addition to the Realme 6-series of smartphones. The Realme 6i is powered by the Helio G80 which, according to the company, makes it the first phone with the new chip. It has a quad camera setup on the back and a single selfie shooter. The phone is available in two RAM and storage configurations and comes in two colour combinations namely, White Milk and Green Tea.
The Realme 6i is available in two RAM and storage options which include 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The former is priced at MMK 249,900 (roughly Rs. 13,000) while the top-end, variant is priced at MMK 299,900 (roughly Rs. 15,600). The Realme 6i will be up for pre-orders from March 18 to March 26, according to the Realme Myanmar Facebook page.
There is no information on availability in foreign markets as of yet.
The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 6i runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD screen (720 x 1600 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Realme 6i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which has two Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The graphics are handled by the Mali G52 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). It comes in two RAM options – 3GB and 4GB.
For clicking pictures, the Realme 6i has a quad camera setup on the back and the primary is a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The secondary is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens while the tertiary is a black and white portrait lens. There is also a macro lens on the back. The front camera, on the other hand, is a single 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a water drop notch. It has two storage options namely, 64GB and 128GB, which can be expanded via microSD (up to 256GB). For connectivity, the phone comes with a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Realme 6i will have a massive 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W quick charging. The phone comes in at 164.40x75.40x9.00mm in size and weighs 195 grams.
