Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 6i features a 90Hz display and screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 July 2020 13:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 6i features four rear cameras

Highlights
  • Realme 6i launched in India
  • It starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model
  • Realme 6i has a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

Realme 6i has been launched in India as the latest budget friendly smartphone in the company's lineup. The phone features an octa-core processor, four cameras on the back, and a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations as well as two colour options. It also packs a high refresh rate screen and fast charging support. The Realme 6i, which packs impressive specifications especially for the price, will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme India website. Notably, the Realme 6i model launched in India is not the same that was launched in Myanmar earlier this year. Instead, as speculated ahead of the launch, the Realme 6i model launched in the country is in fact a rebranded variant of the Realme 6s launched in Europe.

Realme 6i price in India

The Realme 6i comes in two RAM and storage configurations, 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB. The base 4GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 while the 6GB variant is priced at Rs. 14,999. The Realme 6i is available in two colour options namely, Eclipse Black and Lunar White. It will go on sale starting July 31 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme India website. As mentioned, the Realme 6i model launched in India is in fact not the model launched in Myanmar in March, but, instead a rebranded version of the Realme 6s launched in Europe in May.

 

 

Realme 6i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels display) with 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. You also get Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme 6i has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 portrait lens, and finally a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports Portrait Mode, Time-lapse, Panoramic view, AI Beauty, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, and Bokeh Effect Control.

For storage, the Realme 6i packs 64GB of UFS 2.1 onbaord storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. For connectivity, the phone come with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The sensors include a magnetic induction sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro-meter, and accelerometer.

The Realme 6i packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, but the included charger only supports 20W charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 6i, Realme 6i Price in India, Realme 6i specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme V5 Set to Launch on July 27, TENAA Leak Tips Key Specifications
iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Model Suggested by iOS 14 Developer Beta 3 Display Zoom Feature

Related Stories

Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Begins Making ‘Top-of-the-Line’ iPhone 11 in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  5. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  7. Redmi Note 9 Review
  8. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  9. Airtel Takes on Jio With ‘Free Data Coupons’ Offer for Prepaid Users
  10. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 12 5.4-Inch Model Suggested by iOS 14 Developer Beta 3 Display Zoom Feature
  3. Realme V5 Set to Launch on July 27, TENAA Leak Tips Key Specifications
  4. iPhone 11 Now Being Made Locally in India: Piyush Goyal
  5. Facebook Messenger Rooms Large Video Calls Can Now Be Broadcast on Any Profile, Page, Group
  6. Oppo to Unveil a Wear OS by Google Smartwatch on July 31: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Price Tipped to Be Similar to Galaxy Note 10 Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Now on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  9. TikTok Launches $200 Million 'Creator Fund', to Help Creators Earn a Livelihood
  10. Redmi Note 9 to Go on First Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com