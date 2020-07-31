Realme 6i will go on its first sale today at 12pm (noon) while the Realme Narzo 10A will go on yet another flash sale at the same time. Both the phones will be sold on Flipkart and Realme India website. The Realme 6i was launched last week as a rebranded variant of the Realme 6s that previously launched in Europe. The Realme Narzo 10A was launched back in May and both the phones cater to the budget segment. They offer impressive specifications for the price and come in two RAM and storage configurations.

Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India, sale offers

The Realme 6i has a 4GB + 64GB variant that is priced at Rs. 12,999 and a 6GB + 64GB variant that is priced at Rs. 14,999. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour options. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 3GB + 32GB variant that is priced at Rs. 8,999 and a 4GB + 64GB variant that is priced at Rs. 9,999. This phone comes in So Blue and So White colour options.

Both the Realme 6i and the Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale via Flipkart (Realme 6i listing, Realme Narzo 10A listing) and Realme India website (Realme 6i listing, Realme Narzo 10A listing) at 12pm (noon). This will be the first sale for the newly launched Realme 6i while the Narzo 10A has gone on sale multiple times.

Both Flipkart and Realme have some offers on both phones for interested shoppers. Flipkart is giving 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, flat Rs. 30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, Rs. 30 Off on first prepaid transaction using UPI, flat Rs. 75 off on RuPay debit card purchase, and flat Rs. 75 discount on UPI transactions. Customers can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI plans ranging from 3 to 9 months. Realme India website is offering up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 500 to MobiKwik users. As mentioned, all these offers and discounts are valid for both the Realme 6i and the Realme Narzo 10A.

Realme 6i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels display) with 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 6i has a quad rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 portrait lens, and finally a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed in the hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

In terms of storage, the Realme 6i comes with up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 onbaord storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Realme 6i packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, but the included charger only supports 20W charging. The phone measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera housed inside the notch.

The 64GB internal storage on the Realme Narzo 10A can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. For connectivity, the phone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard charging as well as reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 10A measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

