Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications

Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications

Realme 6i is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB while the Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 July 2020 08:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications

Realme 6i has four cameras on the back while the Realme Narzo 10 has three

Highlights
  • Realme 6i will go on its first sale at 12pm (noon)
  • Realme 6i, Narzo 10A will be available on Flipkart, company website
  • Realme 6i has a 4,300mAh battery

Realme 6i will go on its first sale today at 12pm (noon) while the Realme Narzo 10A will go on yet another flash sale at the same time. Both the phones will be sold on Flipkart and Realme India website. The Realme 6i was launched last week as a rebranded variant of the Realme 6s that previously launched in Europe. The Realme Narzo 10A was launched back in May and both the phones cater to the budget segment. They offer impressive specifications for the price and come in two RAM and storage configurations.

Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India, sale offers

The Realme 6i has a 4GB + 64GB variant that is priced at Rs. 12,999 and a 6GB + 64GB variant that is priced at Rs. 14,999. It comes in Eclipse Black and Lunar White colour options. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 3GB + 32GB variant that is priced at Rs. 8,999 and a 4GB + 64GB variant that is priced at Rs. 9,999. This phone comes in So Blue and So White colour options.

Both the Realme 6i and the Realme Narzo 10A will go on sale via Flipkart (Realme 6i listing, Realme Narzo 10A listing) and Realme India website (Realme 6i listing, Realme Narzo 10A listing) at 12pm (noon). This will be the first sale for the newly launched Realme 6i while the Narzo 10A has gone on sale multiple times.

Both Flipkart and Realme have some offers on both phones for interested shoppers. Flipkart is giving 5 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, flat Rs. 30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, Rs. 30 Off on first prepaid transaction using UPI, flat Rs. 75 off on RuPay debit card purchase, and flat Rs. 75 discount on UPI transactions. Customers can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI plans ranging from 3 to 9 months. Realme India website is offering up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 500 to MobiKwik users. As mentioned, all these offers and discounts are valid for both the Realme 6i and the Realme Narzo 10A.

Realme 6i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6i runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels display) with 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.5 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 6i has a quad rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.3 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 portrait lens, and finally a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed in the hole-punch cut out located at the top left corner of the screen.

In terms of storage, the Realme 6i comes with up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 onbaord storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot. For connectivity, the phone has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Realme 6i packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, but the included charger only supports 20W charging. The phone measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel camera housed inside the notch.

The 64GB internal storage on the Realme Narzo 10A can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. For connectivity, the phone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard charging as well as reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 10A measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

Poco M2 Pro: Did we really need a Redmi Note 9 Pro clone? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 6i

Realme 6i

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications and bloatware
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 6i, Realme 6i price in India, Realme 6i specifications, Realme Narzo 10A, Realme Narzo 10a price in India, Realme Narzo 10A Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode
Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More

Related Stories

Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  3. Redmi 9 Prime Set to Launch in India on August 4, Xiaomi Confirms
  4. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  5. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  6. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  7. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor
  8. Realme X2 Latest Update Brings July 2020 Security Patch, Several Fixes
  9. OnePlus Nord Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i, Realme Narzo 10A to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Company Website: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications, More
  3. Honor 9A, Honor 9S, MagicBook 15 India Launch Today at 2pm: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Starts Receiving August 2020 Android Security Patch: Report
  5. Mi 10 Pro Plus Tipped to Come With Customisable GPU Feature Called Game Mode
  6. Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Launched
  7. Google’s $2.1 Billion Fitbit Deal to Face EU Antitrust Probe
  8. Uber Backtracks on Plans to Move Asian Headquarters to Hong Kong
  9. Facebook Ad Boycott Organisers Ask European Firms to Join StopHateForProfit Campaign
  10. NASA's New Mars Rover 'Perseverance' Launched, Seeks Signs of Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com