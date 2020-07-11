Technology News
loading

Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report

Flipkart briefly posted an image revealing the Realme 6i launch details in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 July 2020 14:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Realme 6i India model is likely to be a rebranded version of Realme 6s

Highlights
  • Realme 6i is touted to come under the Rs. 15,000 price segment
  • The new Realme phone is likely to be announced alongside Realme C11
  • Realme 6i originally debuted in Myanmar with distinct specifications

Realme 6i may debut in India alongside the Realme C11 — on Tuesday, July 14. While Realme hasn't yet provided any details about the Realme 6i, Flipkart on Friday briefly showed off the launch details of the new Realme phone through its mobile app. The Realme 6i is touted to come under the Rs. 15,000 price segment. It is expected to be the rebranded version of the Realme 6s that was launched in Europe back in May. However, a Realme 6i model also arrived in Myanmar in March with a distinct list of specifications over what has been revealed on Flipkart and recently surfaced on a leaked image.

Flipkart posted an image of the Realme 6i launch on the home screen of its mobile app, as tweeted by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. The image carried a text that reads, “Realme 6i Flipkart's Most Powerful Mid-rangers under 15k.” This suggests that the new phone is set to arrive in the country at a price tag of under Rs. 15,000. Further, the image highlighted July 14 as the launch date of the new phone.

Another image posted by the tipster suggests that Flipkart created a microsite for the Realme 6i to reveal some of its key specifications. That image showed a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and a 90Hz display. The phone also appears to have a hole-punch display design and a quad rear camera setup.

realme 6i listing flipkart twitter sudhanshu ambore Realme 6i

Realme 6i listing reportedly surfaced on Flipkart for a short time
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

 

Flipkart appears to have removed the listing of the Realme 6i shortly after it was reported on Twitter. Gadgets 360 was unable to verify the listing on the app. However, the launch is likely to still be in the place, alongside the Realme C11.

Last week, the Realme 6i alleged poster surfaced online that hinted at its imminent launch in India. That poster also featured an image of the new Realme phone that appeared similar to the one showcased by Flipkart.

To reiterate, the Realme 6i model that appears to be coming in India is unlike its original version that was launched in Myanmar earlier this year — as a rebadged Realme Narzo 10. It is, instead, seems to be a rebranding of the Realme 6s that debuted in Europe. The Realme 6s was launched at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,900) and has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display and a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. The phone also has 4GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage, and a 4,300mAh battery.

We'll need to wait until July 14 to get details about the Realme 6i in India. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect some teasers revealing its debut in the country getting released by Realme.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Begins Rolling Out Bigger UPS and FedEx-Style Delivery Trucks

Related Stories

Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Augmented Reality Launch Invites Go on Sale in India
  2. OnePlus Nord Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. Airtel Expands Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 Recharge Plans to More Circles: Report
  4. Xiaomi Teases India Launch for Redmi Note 9 on Twitter
  5. Motorola One Vision Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 Launched
  6. Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: Which Is the Best?
  7. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  8. Unusual Gel-Like Substance on Moon Finally Identified: Study
  9. PUBG Mobile Livik Map First Impressions: Monster Truck Madness
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G Finally Returns to the Market After 4 Months on July 13
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i Launch in India Tipped to Be July 14 by Flipkart Listing: Report
  2. Amazon Begins Rolling Out Bigger UPS and FedEx-Style Delivery Trucks
  3. OnePlus Nord AR Launch Invites Go on Sale in India at Rs. 99 Ahead of Its July 21 Launch
  4. LinkedIn Sued Over Allegation It Secretly Reads Apple Users' Clipboard Content
  5. Facebook, Instagram Ban Content Promoting 'Conversion Therapy'
  6. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Donates $3 Million to Test Universal Basic Income
  7. Facebook Repairs Bug That Prompted Brief iOS App Outages
  8. Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Plan $1 Billion Investment in India
  9. US Unveils Tariffs on France Over Digital Tax but Delays Collection
  10. Amazon Bans, Then Un-Bans TikTok From Employee Mobile Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com