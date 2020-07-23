Technology News
loading

Realme 6i, Future Phones Won’t Include Banned Chinese Apps, Promises Realme

“Your data privacy is extremely important for Realme and we have never shared user data with any entity,” Realme said in a letter.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 23 July 2020 16:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6i, Future Phones Won’t Include Banned Chinese Apps, Promises Realme

Realme phones come preloaded with apps such as Helo and UC Browser that are banned by the government

Highlights
  • Realme says it will be “following the directives given by the government”
  • It is removing the ‘Clean up Storage’ feature from existing phones
  • Realme will provide software updates on existing phones by early August

Realme 6i and other future Realme smartphones will not come preloaded with an app that has been banned by the government, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on Thursday. For the existing phones, Realme said that it was releasing over-the-air (OTA) updates in the coming days that would remove the concerning ‘Clean up Storage' feature, which is powered by China's Cheetah Mobile. The feature is based on its Clean Master app that is amongst the 59 apps banned by the government late last month.

Realme took to Twitter to share the new announcement. “Your data privacy is extremely important for Realme and we have never shared user data with any entity,” the company said in the letter addressed to its fans and media. “Realme always complies with the rules and regulations of the jurisdictions where it operates in and will be following the directives given by the government going forward as well.”

The letter highlighted that the Realme 6i that is launching in India on Friday will not have any pre-installed apps from the banned app list released by the government. The company also said that its other future phones would not have any of those apps.

Further, Realme mentioned that it has provided users with the option to uninstall any of the preloaded apps from its smartphones. The company notably offered pre-installed apps including Helo and UC Browser that are amongst the ones banned by the government.

Apart from the preloaded apps, one of the key concerns on Realme phones is around the Clean up Storage feature that is based on Cheetah Mobile's Clean Master app, which is also in the list of banned apps. The company said that it would be removed through an OTA updates on all its existing models by early August. The updates will also remove the banned apps, Realme confirmed to Gadgets 360.

Realme isn't the first smartphone brand in India to address security issues raised through the government's move to ban Chinese apps. Poco, which is a sub-brand of Xiaomi, also recently provided clarification on the banned apps being pre-installed on the newly launched Poco M2 Pro. That brand also promised to provide a software update to fix user concerns. It is yet to roll out the update, though.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 6i, Realme, banned apps
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Multiple Device Feature May Be Called Linked Devices, Advanced Search Mode Spotted in Latest Beta
Nokia Phone with Model Number TA-1258 Surfaces on TENAA, Renders and Specifications Leaked

Related Stories

Realme 6i, Future Phones Won’t Include Banned Chinese Apps, Promises Realme
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Update With Camera Tweaks, More
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Offers on Mobile Phones Teased
  4. OnePlus Nord Blue Marble 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale From August 6
  5. Sony WF-1000XM3 Earphones to Launch in India in August: Sources
  6. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  8. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  9. BSNL Revises Many Prepaid Plans to Offer Base Tariff of Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Packs
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Rs. 151, Rs. 251 Data Packs, Rs. 108 Promotional Pack Reintroduced With 60 Days Validity
  2. Xbox Series X Games Event: Time in India, How to Watch Live Stream, and More
  3. Nokia Phone with Model Number TA-1258 Surfaces on TENAA, Renders and Specifications Leaked
  4. China Launches Mars Probe in Space Race With US
  5. Realme 6i, Future Phones Won’t Include Banned Chinese Apps, Promises Realme
  6. WhatsApp Multiple Device Feature May Be Called Linked Devices, Advanced Search Mode Spotted in Latest Beta
  7. Dell Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, Dell G3 15 With 10th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000, Now Retail at Rs. 3,999
  9. Prime Day 2020: iPhone 11, OnePlus 8, Samsung Galaxy M31, Others to Get Price Discounts in Amazon Sale
  10. China to Launch New Campaign to Regulate Social Media News Sites
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com