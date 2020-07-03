Realme 6i Said to Launch in India Soon as a Rebranded Realme 6s

Realme 6i is reportedly coming to India soon, but it is said to be a rebranded version of Realme 6s that was launched in Europe back in May. To recall, the company had launched Realme 6i was launched in Myanmar in March, and then rebranded it to Realme Narzo 10 when bringing it to India. The smartphone was launched as the Realme 6i in Europe later in May. According to a report, the Realme 6i poster was spotted outside an offline store where some of its key specifications were highlighted. The specifications and design in the poster resembled Realme 6s smartphone.

The development was first spotted by OnPhones on Thursday. According to the purported Realme 6i poster, the phone will come with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and a 48-megapixel camera. It will likely arrive in two colour options, the poster further highlights. Notably, the Realme 6s, available in the European markets, also comes with the same set of specifications.

As we mentioned, the Realme 6i was launched in Myanmar in March, and it was identical to Realme Narzo 10 - that was launched in India in May.

Realme 6s price

The Realme 6s was launched in Europe at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,800). We can expect the rebranded Realme 6s price in India to be significantly lower than its Europe price, considering historical pricing differences. To clarify once again, India is now expected to receive the Realme 6s rebranded as the Realme 6i.

Realme 6s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6s runs Android 10-based Realme UI. It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The onboard storage of 64GB is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

The quad rear cameras include a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme 6s carries a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. The Realme 6s measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams. The Realme 6s price in Europe is set at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,700) for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Realme is yet to officially announce the launch of Realme 6i in India.

