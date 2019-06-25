Realme has now given us a first look at the upcoming 64-megapixel camera phone, and the phone will be equipped with a quad camera setup. The company has also detailed the Samsung-made 64-megapixel sensor a little more as well. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that the company is working on a phone that will integrate Samsung's 64-megapixel ISOCELL GW1 sensor, and that it will launch in India first. This new post suggests that it will be launched in China as well, in the second half of 2019.

Oppo spin-off brand Realme has taken to Weibo to show us the back of the 64-megapixel phone. It is seen to feature a quad camera setup at the back with the 64-megapixel GW1 sensor right on top. The large 1/1.72-inch sensor is surrounded by yellow rings. The flash sits right next to the camera sensors.

The 64-megapixel sensor will allow users to shoot ultra-high pixel images with a resolution of 6912x9216 pixels. It will be backed by AI features, and the phone will launch in China in the second half of this year.

The post also shares the same photo shared by the India CEO a day ago. The photo absorbs a lot of detail, and zooming into a building in the photo shows that it doesn't lose much detail. The sensor was announced last month and the 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor would capture 16-megapixel images in low-light scenarios through Samsung's Tetracell technology. The sensor would also supports up to 100db real-time HDR. In addition, devices featuring it will allow users to capture 1080p slow-motion videos as well as Super PD PDAF technology.

There are no other details about this phone so far, but it if the phone is slated to launch in China in the second half, it should arrive in India before that.