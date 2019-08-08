Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 64 Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch Before Diwali, 2 More Quad Camera Phones Confirmed

Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch Before Diwali, 2 More Quad Camera Phones Confirmed

Realme is using Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor in the 64-megapixel camera phone.

By | Updated: 8 August 2019 18:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch Before Diwali, 2 More Quad Camera Phones Confirmed

Realme X successor is likely to be the first Realme 64-megapixel camera phone

Highlights
  • Realme will launch quad camera phones in Realme and Pro series
  • Realme X series will also see a launch of a quad camera phone
  • Xiaomi is launching a 64-megapixel camera phone as well

Just a day after Xiaomi talked about its 64-megapixel camera phone plans, Realme has detailed what it plans to do on the camera front over the coming months. At its camera innovation press event in New Delhi on Thursday, the company revealed it will be launching quad-camera smartphones in Realme series, Realme Pro series, and Realme X series. Realme also announced that it will be releasing its first 64-megapixel camera smartphone in India before Diwali, which means before October 27.

Realme did not share many specifics but the Chinese smartphone maker did reveal that it is using Samsung's ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the 64-megapixel camera smartphone. If a teaser published by Realme on its official Twitter account is any indication – the company's upcoming Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro smartphones will feature quad-camera setups, however the upcoming successor to Realme X will house the quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. The company stated that it is only bringing one 64-megapixel camera phone in the near future.

Realme noted that the company has been working with Samsung for a long time, even before ISOCELL Bright GW1 went into production.

“We have been working closely with Samsung ISOCELL and created prototypes to start our development and testing work before GW1 was manufactured. Our goal was to make a camera with the highest resolution in the market,” the company said.

realme 64 megapixel camera 1 gadget360 Realme 64-megapixel

Realme 64-megapixel camera phone in a protective case

Detailing the quad-camera setups in its upcoming smartphones, Realme announced that the quad-camera setups will include 'Super Wide Angle' photography support, 2x telephoto lens, 'Ultra Macro' photography support, and expert mode.

“The new Full-Function Quad Camera System on our smartphones will be packed with various features like Ultra Resolution, Super Wide Angle, Ultra Macro and Ultra Nightscape to provide our users an excellent camera experience,” Realme stated in a tweet.

The company has also shared a number of photos showing the various capabilities of the quad camera setup. Additionally, Realme noted that its upcoming 64-megapixel camera phone will include a 64-megapixel mode, allowing users to take 64-megapixel photos, in addition to the default pixel-binned 16-megapixel photos.

No other details are available at this point, however as Realme stated that it plans to launch its first 64-megapixel camera phone in India before Diwali, we hope to hear more in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi on Wednesday announced that it will launch a 64-megapixel camera phone under the Redmi brand in India in Q4 of this year. Additionally, Xiaomi revealed that it will be bringing a Mi-branded phone with a 100-megapixel camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X2, Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 64 megapixel phone
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Vivo S1 vs Vivo V15 vs Vivo V15 Pro: What’s the Difference
Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch Before Diwali, 2 More Quad Camera Phones Confirmed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  4. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  5. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  6. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  7. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
  8. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  9. Realme 64-Megapixel Phone Shown Off in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro Might Replace the 15-inch MacBook Pro Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 64-Megapixel Camera Phone to Launch Before Diwali, 2 More Quad Camera Phones Confirmed
  2. WhatsApp Spotted Developing a Boomerang Feature to Let Users Create Video Loops
  3. Apple Drops to Fourth in Global Smartphone Shipments, Samsung and Huawei Continue to Lead: IHS Markit
  4. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs. 2,599
  5. Black Shark ‘Rookie Kit’ Gaming Controller Bundle Goes on Sale on Flipkart, Compatible With Redmi K20
  6. Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Project Approved by Delhi Cabinet
  7. Instagram Bans US Firm Hyp3r for Improper Data Collection
  8. Angry Birds Maker Rovio's Profit Hit by Hatch Expansion
  9. Apple Under Investigation for Unfair Competition in China Over Kaspersky Lab Complaint
  10. Mi TV Jio Cinema App Integration Announced by Xiaomi, TCL Makes Similar Announcement for Its Smart TVs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.