Realme 6 Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 March 2020 10:19 IST
Realme 6 comes with a full-HD+ display with a hole-punch cutout design

Highlights
  • Realme 6 sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST today
  • The phone was launched in India last week
  • Realme 6 will be available in three distinct variants

Realme 6 will be available for purchase in India today. The new Realme smartphone that was launched alongside the Realme 6 Pro last week will go on sale at 12pm (noon). Key highlights of the Realme 6 include a 90Hz display, hole-punch cutout, and 30W Flash Charge. The smartphone also comes with a quad rear camera setup and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Realme 6 is designed as the successor to the Realme 5 that debuted last year and comes a competitor against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Realme 6 price in India, sale offers

The Realme 6 price in India has been set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while its 6GB + 64GB option is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The phone comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options. Moreover, its sale will take place through Flipkart, Realme.com, and “preferred offline partners” in the country starting 12pm (noon).

Sale offers on the Realme 6 include a Rs. 750 discount for customers using ICICI Bank credit cards and credit EMI transactions. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,084 a month. The Realme.com site is also providing exchange benefits through Cashify for customers exchanging their old smartphones against the Realme 6.

The Realme 6 was launched in India alongside the Realme 6 Pro last week. Both phones went on early access sale shortly after their official launch. Also, the first regular sale round of the Realme 6 Pro is scheduled for March 13.

Realme 6 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For photos and videos, the quad rear camera setup of the Realme 6 has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

In terms of enabling selfies and video chats, the Realme 6 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Realme has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. It packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge tech. Besides, the phone measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
