Technology News
loading

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Said to Be Sold Both Online, Offline

Realme 6 Pro price is expected to be in between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 29 February 2020 14:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Said to Be Sold Both Online, Offline

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro will sport 64-megapixel quad camera setup at the rear.

Highlights
  • The Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro models will have 90Hz technology
  • The phones are reported to sport hole-punch displays as well
  • The devices will have more flagship features and powerful camera

The upcoming Realme 6 smartphone series will be launched in both online and offline segments for the first time and Realme 6 will be a Pro device while Realme 6 Pro will even be a premium all-rounder in mid-range segment. According to sources, Realme 6 Pro will be launched in Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 price segment while Realme 6 will be priced in between Rs 12,000-Rs 15,000. The devices are set to be launched in India on March 5.

The company has confirmed that there will be sufficient stock despite coronavirus concerns and users will be able to buy the devices both online and at retail stores with preferred partners as early as possible.

Both the devices will sport 64-megapixel quad camera setup at the rear.

The models will have 90 Hz technology with punch hole display and 30W charging. The devices will have more flagship features and powerful camera.

The company will also launch a fitness band on March 5 that will go on sale right after the launch.

Realme has also started a Royal Club which is the privileged club allowing more benefits for the users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro

Related Stories

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Said to Be Sold Both Online, Offline
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Review
  3. WhatsApp Dark Theme Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  4. Realme Band to Go on Sale Just After Its Launch on March 5
  5. Netflix Tests HD Video Quality Upgrade for Mobile, Basic Plan in India
  6. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  7. Vodafone Idea Seeks Rs. 35 per GB as Minimum Tariff Amid Financial Woes
  8. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  9. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Now Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Said to Be Sold Both Online, Offline
  2. Samsung Galaxy A41 Tipped to Feature Infinity-U Display and Triple Rear Cameras, Renders Leaked
  3. Oppo A31 (2020) Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  4. Zebronics Launches Smart PTZ Camera for Home Automation: All You Need to Know
  5. Twitter Verified a Fake US Congressional Candidate Account Created by a Teenager
  6. Apple Closely Watching Coronavirus Outbreak in South Korea, Italy, CEO Tim Cook Says
  7. Boeing Blames Incomplete Testing for Astronaut Capsule Woes
  8. Samsung Galaxy A11 to Feature 13-Megapixel Helmed Triple Rear Camera Setup, Leak Suggests
  9. Samsung Galaxy M30s Receiving March Android Security Patch in India, Ahead of Google Pixel Phones: Report
  10. NASA Spots Biggest Explosion Seen in the Universe, Caused by Supermassive Black Hole. Pune Telescope Helped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.