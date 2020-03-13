Realme 6 Pro is set to go on sale in India today. The new Realme phone that was launched in the country alongside its toned down model, Realme 6, will be available for purchase through a limited-period sale at 12pm (noon) IST. The Realme 6 Pro comes with a dual hole-punch selfie camera and is the first smartphone that out-of-the-box supports Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Other key highlights of the Realme 6 Pro include a 90Hz display, 64-megapixel primary camera, and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging. The smartphone appears to compete against the Redmi Note 9 Pro that Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched in the country just on Thursday.

Realme 6 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme 6 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration comes at Rs. 17,999 and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. The phone comes in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options. Moreover, it will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and preferred offline retail partners at 12pm (noon) IST.

Sale offers on the Realme 6 Pro include an Instant Discount of Rs. 1,000 on Axis Bank card and EMI transactions. Customers purchasing the phone through the Realme.com website are also entitled to receive a 5 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 500 and Cashify Exchange benefits.

The Realme 6 Pro was launched in India last week as the successor to the Realme 5 Pro.

Realme 6 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 Pro runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme 6 Pro features a quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.3 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.5 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The phone supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate and comes with 20x hybrid zoom.

The Realme 6 Pro also has the dual hole-punch selfie camera setup at the front that comprises a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that comes with a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees.

On the storage front, the Realme 6 Pro has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Realme 6 Pro packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports the proprietary 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Lastly, the phone measures 163.8x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 202 grams.