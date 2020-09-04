Technology News
Realme 6 Pro Gets RMX2061_11.A.31 Software Update for Bug Fixes, August Android Security Patch in India

Realme 6 Pro update brings Super Power Saving Mode

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 4 September 2020 17:03 IST
Realme 6 Pro is getting a new software update with bugfixes

Highlights
  • Realme 6 Pro gets the August Android Security patch
  • The RMX2061_11.A.31 update adds Super Power Saving Mode
  • It also fixes a lag issue during video recording

Realme 6 Pro is getting a software update from Realme that brings bug fixes along with the August 2020 Android Security patch to the phone. Realme is rolling the update out via OTA but it is currently happening in a phased manner and is rolled out to a very limited number of users at this point. It is expected to reach the vast majority of Realme 6 Pro users if no major bugs are reported with this new software update.

Realme posted on its community forum that the Realme 6 Pro is getting a new software update with RMX2061_11.A.31 as the UI version number. This update is rolling out via OTA and Realme 6 Pro users will be notified when the update is available for their smartphones. Realme has posted a fairly detailed log for bug fixes that this software update brings. It also mentions that the August Security patch is also bundled in the update.

The new software update adds Super Nighttime standby and smooth scrolling feature in the Settings. It also adds Super Power Saving Mode, Deep cleanup feature in Process Manager, Icon pull-down gesture in the launcher, and the ability to copy the IMEI of the device from the software information interface.

There are a few additions and bug fixes for the status bar. This new update brings OTG Switch Toggle to the notification panel and a switch toggle for Focus mode. The bug fixes include optimisations to the ‘Mute-Bell-Vibrate' icon, flight mode toggle will no longer affect Bluetooth status and a Russian translation issue of the carrier in the status bar has been fixed. A Russian translation issue for the calculator has also been fixed.

The update also fixes a font display issue on the lockscreen while charging and the camera app also gets a fix for the lag issue during video recording. If you own a Realme 6 Pro, you will get a notification about this update when it is available for you to download.

