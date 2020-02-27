Technology News
Realme 6 Pro Render Leak Tips Key Design Details, Snapdragon 720G SoC Tipped

Realme 6 series is confirmed to sport quad rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main sensor and 20x zoom.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 February 2020 10:42 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Realme 6 series is set to launch in India on March 5

Highlights
  • New render leak is speculated to be the Realme 6 Pro
  • The phone is seen to sport a purple gradient finish at the back
  • Realme 6 Pro is confirmed to sport 90Hz display refresh rate

The Realme 6 series is all set to launch in India on March 5 next week, and ahead of launch, the Realme 6 Pro has allegedly leaked in a fresh render. A separate report has also surfaced online suggesting the probable processor on the Realme 6 Pro variant. The company has been revealing details of the Realme 6 series bit by bit, and the phones are confirmed to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. This camera setup will also support 20x zoom.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) has shared a render of an upcoming Realme phone. The tipster refrains from mentioning the name of the phone, but judging by the back camera setup and alignment, it seems to be the Realme 6 Pro. The official teasers shared by the company show a similar back camera setup for the Realme 6 Pro, and from this we can speculate that the render leaked by the tipster is of the same phone. There's no real clarity here, so don't take this leak as something certain.

The phone is seen to sport a quad rear camera setup aligned vertically – with one sensor placed below the other – positioned in the upper left corner. The back panel sports a gradient finish with purple and blue hues. The volume button is seen on the left edge of the screen, while the power button should be placed on the right. There's no fingerprint sensor at the back, but a small indent on the right edge, suggests that there may be a side-mounted sensor.

Furthermore, a separate report from 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme 6 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 720G SoC. An earlier report indicates that the vanilla Realme 6 is slated to sport a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, and both the phones in the Realme 6 series are teased to come with a full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 6 Pro should have a 64-megapixel main camera, an ultra-wide angle shooter, a telephoto lens for long-range shots, and a dedicated macro camera. The Realme 6 is teased to have a single hole-punch display while the Realme 6 Pro is teased to sport a dual hole-punch display with two selfie cameras up front. The company has also confirmed that the Realme 6 Pro will support 30W Flash Charge technology.

Comments

Further reading: Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Pro specifications, Realme 6 Pro Render, Realme 6 Pro Design, Realme, Realme 6
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
