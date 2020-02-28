Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro price in India has been leaked just days ahead of their official launch. The new Realme smartphones are said to be available for purchase in the country with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. Earlier this week, Realme announced that the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 would launch in India on Thursday, March 5. Both Realme phones are set to debut with a hole-punch display design. The smartphones are also teased to come with 20x zoom and 90Hz display.

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 price in India (rumoured)

The Realme 6 Pro price in India will start at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the Realme 6 will begin at Rs. 9,999, reports Indian blog The Unbiased Blog, citing a person familiar with the development. The reported initial pricing of both Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 is identical to what Realme announced at the time of launching the Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 last year. However, the Realme 5 Pro is currently available for as low as Rs. 11,999, while the Realme 5 is on sale with an initial price tag of Rs. 8,999.

Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the claimed pricing of the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6. It is, therefore, recommended to consider the reported details with a pinch of salt.

Alongside reporting the prices, the blog has posted a render showing both Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6. The render doesn't detail any specifics over what we can see from the renders available on the Realme.com site or Flipkart. Nevertheless, it does suggest that the smartphones may have distinct looking green and purple colour options.

Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 have been leaked through the render

Photo Credit: The Unbiased Blog

Realme 6 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme 6 Pro is teased to feature a 90Hz full-HD+ display and come with 30W Flash Charge fast charging technology. Further, the phone will flaunt a dual selfie camera and include a quad rear camera setup along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme 6 Pro is also rumoured to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC.

Realme 6 specifications (expected)

Similar to the Realme 6 Pro, the Realme 6 is expected to come with a 90Hz display and have multiple rear cameras. The handset is also seen to have a single selfie camera on the hole-punch display design. Further, it is rumoured to come with the MediaTek Helio G90 SoC and have a fingerprint sensor mounted on the frame.

Realme is hosting the launch of the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 on March 5. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect some new rumours and official teasers hitting the Web.

