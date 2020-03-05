Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 have been launched in India as the latest smartphones by the Chinese company. Both new models come with a hole-punch display design. While the Realme 6 Pro features a dual selfie camera setup, the Realme 6 has a single selfie camera. The smartphones also come preloaded with Realme UI that is based on Android 10. The Realme 6 Pro is also the first smartphone in the country that out-of-the-box supports Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 price in India, launch offers

The Realme 6 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 17,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is at Rs. 18,999. Both models come in Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange colour options. Moreover, the Realme 6 Pro will be available for purchase starting 12pm (noon) IST on March 13. The sale will take place through Flipkart, the Realme.com website, and offline retail stores.

In contrast, the Realme 6 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone also comes in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at Rs. 14,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 15,999. Further, it comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colour shades. The Realme 6 will go on sale in the country starting 12pm (noon) IST on March 11.

Launch offers on the Realme 6 Pro include a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for Axis Bank customers purchasing the phone through Flipkart.

The Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 are the successors to the Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5, respectively. The Realme 5 models were launched in the country in August last year with a starting price of Rs. 9,999.

Realme 6 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 Pro runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone packs octa-core Snapdragon 720G SoC, along with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM.

There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.3 aperture, 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with an f/2.5 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps frame rate and has 20x hybrid zoom.

For selfies and video chat, the Realme 6 Pro comes with the dual hole-punch selfie camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 105 degrees.

The Realme 6 Pro features 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage options that are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone comes with a super linear speaker and supports Dolby Atmos as well as Hi-Res Sound Quality features. It also comes with a water-resistant design.

Realme has provided 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. Besides, the phone measures 163.8x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 202 grams.

Realme 6 specifications, features

Just like the Realme 6 Pro, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 also runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. There are, however, several changes on board to provide distinction between the two phones. The Realme 6 has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x quad-channel RAM. For photos and videos, the Realme 6 also has a quad rear camera setup -- similar to the Realme 6 Pro. The camera setup includes 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.3 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for portrait shots, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

Realme has offered a single, 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the Realme 6 with an f/2.0 lens. The phone supports features such as Portrait Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic View, AI Beauty, HDR, and Bokeh Effect.

The Realme 6 has 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone has an array of sensors that include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It packs a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge tech. Lastly, the phone measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.