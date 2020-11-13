Technology News
Realme 6 Pro New Update in India Comes With Super Power-Saving Mode, October 2020 Security Patch

The new features in the Realme 6 Pro update include a super power-saving mode and a multi-user feature.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 13 November 2020 15:50 IST
The November 2020 update for Realme 6 Pro will have a staged rollout

Highlights
  • Realme 6 Pro is receiving the November 2020 OTA update
  • It carries firmware version RMX2061_11.A.37
  • The update brings the October 2020 security patch to Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6 Pro has started receiving the November 2020 over-the-air (OTA) update in India. The update adds new features such as a super power-saving mode, multi-user feature, and a ‘from sunset to sunrise' setting for eye comfort. Besides that, it also brings the October 2020 Android Security Patch to the phone, along with system improvement and fixes. The update will have a staged rollout, which means that only a limited number of Realme 6 Pro users will receive it initially.

The firmware version for the update is RMX2061_11.A.37. Realme announced the update for Realme 6 Pro on its official forum. Users can check for the update in their phone settings if they haven't received a notification yet. It should be noted that the full rollout will take a few days as it is being rolled out in a phased manner. Realme will start a broader rollout after it is assured that there are no critical bugs in the update.

Realme 6 Pro November 2020 update changelog

As per the changelog, the latest update for Realme 6 Pro will optimise the default state of the brightness lock. Changes to calls include optimising the layout of the call setting interface and fixing an issue regarding the ‘Reject With SMS' feature. The new Realme 6 Pro update will add a toggle to the settings interface of Screenshot. There will also be a new toggle for the keyboard when entering the app drawer, along with another toggle for system icons in the Status Bar.

The November 2020 update for Realme 6 Pro will optimise the language display issue of HeyTap in some scenarios. An issue that resulted in an abnormal preview of the recording video interface when filming in 1080P/60 frames has also been fixed, as per the changelog.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Decent selfie cameras
  • Good all-round performance
  • Solid battery life and quick charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Somewhat bulky
  • Cameras could do better in low light
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Pro November update, Realme
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
