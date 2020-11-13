Realme 6 Pro has started receiving the November 2020 over-the-air (OTA) update in India. The update adds new features such as a super power-saving mode, multi-user feature, and a ‘from sunset to sunrise' setting for eye comfort. Besides that, it also brings the October 2020 Android Security Patch to the phone, along with system improvement and fixes. The update will have a staged rollout, which means that only a limited number of Realme 6 Pro users will receive it initially.

The firmware version for the update is RMX2061_11.A.37. Realme announced the update for Realme 6 Pro on its official forum. Users can check for the update in their phone settings if they haven't received a notification yet. It should be noted that the full rollout will take a few days as it is being rolled out in a phased manner. Realme will start a broader rollout after it is assured that there are no critical bugs in the update.

As per the changelog, the latest update for Realme 6 Pro will optimise the default state of the brightness lock. Changes to calls include optimising the layout of the call setting interface and fixing an issue regarding the ‘Reject With SMS' feature. The new Realme 6 Pro update will add a toggle to the settings interface of Screenshot. There will also be a new toggle for the keyboard when entering the app drawer, along with another toggle for system icons in the Status Bar.

The November 2020 update for Realme 6 Pro will optimise the language display issue of HeyTap in some scenarios. An issue that resulted in an abnormal preview of the recording video interface when filming in 1080P/60 frames has also been fixed, as per the changelog.

