Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Get Netflix HD Support in India: All You Need to Know

You can look for the latest software update on your Realme 6 Pro or Realme 6.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 March 2020 17:19 IST
Realme 6 Pro recently received a software update with March 2020 Android security patch

Highlights
  • Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 users get Netflix HD support through an update
  • The update apparently reached Realme 6 Pro users last week
  • Realme 6 Pro also got various bug fixes through the software update

Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6 have received HD support for Netflix, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced on Friday. The new development would be helpful for Realme 6 series buyers as they will be able to fully utilise the high-definition display on their phones for Netflix streaming. The company has brought HD support through the latest software update that seems to have already reached the Realme 6 Pro along with the March 2020 Android security patch. However, that update is slowly reaching the Realme 6 users as it has been rolled out in the phased manner.

Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce Netflix HD video streaming support for the Realme 6 Pro and Realme 6. It is unclear, however, whether the phones have also got a similar experience of Amazon Prime Video.

Without elaborating any version details, Sheth mentioned in his tweet that Netflix HD support was available through the latest software update. This is likely to be the one that debuted on the Realme 6 Pro just last week. The changelog available for that update also included a fix for an issue related to third-party apps that was restricting support for the HD mode. So it is likely that Amazon Prime Video subscribers would also get HD support -- at least soon, if not at this moment.

Realme has so far brought the new software update to the Realme 6 Pro. Realme 6 is yet to see the wider rollout, however the company has started releasing the update to select users.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Realme India for clarity on the new experience and will update this space as and when the company responds.

Apart from HD support for Netflix viewers, the new update for the Realme 6 Pro brought the March security patch as well as a new Mail app. Indian customers also got the Soloop app for video editing. Furthermore, the update included various bug fixes and performance improvements.

If you're looking for the latest update on your Realme phone, you can check its availability by going through the Software Update option from the Settings menu.

Realme 6 Pro Review

Earlier this week, Netflix and other video streaming companies dropped video quality on their platforms in India for the next 30 days to reduce burden on mobile and broadband networks amid the increased need of Web services due to the lockdown.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking design
  • Decent selfie cameras
  • Good all-round performance
  • Solid battery life and quick charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Somewhat bulky
  • Cameras could do better in low light
Read detailed Realme 6 Pro review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Impressive performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G90T
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Get Netflix HD Support in India: All You Need to Know
